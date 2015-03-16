Indo Bonito Multinational Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
24.94
24.94
24.94
24.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.15
-8.77
-0.84
0.66
Net Worth
16.79
16.17
24.1
25.6
Minority Interest
Debt
87.51
90.6
85.01
56.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.96
0.96
0.96
1.47
Total Liabilities
105.26
107.73
110.07
83.76
Fixed Assets
21.67
22.82
24.14
29.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
2.72
2.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
83.44
84.74
82.52
47.48
Inventories
0.26
0.37
0.38
14.68
Inventory Days
4.08
24.16
1.09
Sundry Debtors
38.38
41.26
38.78
66.97
Debtor Days
603.28
2,695.02
111.57
Other Current Assets
52.24
52.43
52.91
6.58
Sundry Creditors
-1.85
-1.98
-1.25
-35.67
Creditor Days
29.07
129.33
3.59
Other Current Liabilities
-5.59
-7.34
-8.3
-5.08
Cash
0.15
0.18
0.69
3.82
Total Assets
105.26
107.74
110.07
83.76
