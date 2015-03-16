Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
23.22
5.58
126.85
yoy growth (%)
315.54
-95.59
Raw materials
-18.26
-4.68
-120.8
As % of sales
78.66
83.76
95.22
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.41
-1.52
As % of sales
1.26
7.46
1.19
Other costs
-0.16
-0.51
-2.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.7
9.29
1.84
Operating profit
4.49
-0.02
2.19
OPM
19.35
-0.52
1.72
Depreciation
-1.13
-1.2
-1.14
Interest expense
-2.58
-4.5
-3.15
Other income
0.12
0.34
1.25
Profit before tax
0.89
-5.39
-0.85
Taxes
-0.28
0
0
Tax rate
-31.3
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.61
-5.39
-0.85
Exceptional items
0
-2.53
-0.65
Net profit
0.61
-7.92
-1.5
yoy growth (%)
-107.76
426.83
NPM
2.64
-141.86
-1.18
