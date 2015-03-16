iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo Bonito Multinational Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.32
(-3.03%)
Mar 16, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

23.22

5.58

126.85

yoy growth (%)

315.54

-95.59

Raw materials

-18.26

-4.68

-120.8

As % of sales

78.66

83.76

95.22

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.41

-1.52

As % of sales

1.26

7.46

1.19

Other costs

-0.16

-0.51

-2.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.7

9.29

1.84

Operating profit

4.49

-0.02

2.19

OPM

19.35

-0.52

1.72

Depreciation

-1.13

-1.2

-1.14

Interest expense

-2.58

-4.5

-3.15

Other income

0.12

0.34

1.25

Profit before tax

0.89

-5.39

-0.85

Taxes

-0.28

0

0

Tax rate

-31.3

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.61

-5.39

-0.85

Exceptional items

0

-2.53

-0.65

Net profit

0.61

-7.92

-1.5

yoy growth (%)

-107.76

426.83

NPM

2.64

-141.86

-1.18

