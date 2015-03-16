Indo Bonito Multinational Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0.89
-5.39
-0.85
Depreciation
-1.13
-1.2
-1.14
Tax paid
-0.28
0
0
Working capital
-1.32
1.19
Other operating items
Operating
-1.84
-5.4
Capital expenditure
-0.01
-0.12
Free cash flow
-1.85
-5.53
Equity raised
-17.53
-1.68
Investing
0
-2.72
Financing
-3.08
5.58
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
-22.47
-4.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.