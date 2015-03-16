iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo Bonito Multinational Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.32
(-3.03%)
Mar 16, 2015

Indo Bonito Multinational Ltd FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0.89

-5.39

-0.85

Depreciation

-1.13

-1.2

-1.14

Tax paid

-0.28

0

0

Working capital

-1.32

1.19

Other operating items

Operating

-1.84

-5.4

Capital expenditure

-0.01

-0.12

Free cash flow

-1.85

-5.53

Equity raised

-17.53

-1.68

Investing

0

-2.72

Financing

-3.08

5.58

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

-22.47

-4.34

