Indo Bonito Multinational Ltd Share Price

0.32
(-3.03%)
Mar 16, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Indo Bonito Multinational Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

0.32

Prev. Close

0.33

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.32

Day's Low

0.32

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

6.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.8

P/E

3.56

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0

Indo Bonito Multinational Ltd Corporate Action

Indo Bonito Multinational Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Indo Bonito Multinational Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:35 AM
Sep-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.61%

Non-Promoter- 67.38%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 67.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indo Bonito Multinational Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

24.94

24.94

24.94

24.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.15

-8.77

-0.84

0.66

Net Worth

16.79

16.17

24.1

25.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

23.22

5.58

126.85

yoy growth (%)

315.54

-95.59

Raw materials

-18.26

-4.68

-120.8

As % of sales

78.66

83.76

95.22

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.41

-1.52

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0.89

-5.39

-0.85

Depreciation

-1.13

-1.2

-1.14

Tax paid

-0.28

0

0

Working capital

-1.32

1.19

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

315.54

-95.59

Op profit growth

-15,424.96

-101.33

EBIT growth

-492.91

-138.43

Net profit growth

-107.76

426.83

Indo Bonito Multinational Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indo Bonito Multinational Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Subhabrata Sudhansu Datta

Managing Director

Sumuna Rajan Pandian

Director

Marimuthu Rajangam

Executive Director

Shivara Timmaryappa Venkatachala

Executive Director

Sharath Shreenivas Hebbar

Director

Vinayak Gopal Borikar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indo Bonito Multinational Ltd

Summary

Indo-Castle Multimedia Ltd.(formerly Indo-Castle Finance Ltd), the Mumbai based company is into production of television software and Investment operations. Originally the company started as a finance company in the name of Indo-Castle Finance Ltd., has diversified into Multimedia and hence changed its name to Indo-Castle Multimedia Ltd to reflect its core business intereset.
