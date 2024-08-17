Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹0.32
Prev. Close₹0.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.32
Day's Low₹0.32
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹6.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.8
P/E3.56
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
24.94
24.94
24.94
24.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.15
-8.77
-0.84
0.66
Net Worth
16.79
16.17
24.1
25.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
23.22
5.58
126.85
yoy growth (%)
315.54
-95.59
Raw materials
-18.26
-4.68
-120.8
As % of sales
78.66
83.76
95.22
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.41
-1.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0.89
-5.39
-0.85
Depreciation
-1.13
-1.2
-1.14
Tax paid
-0.28
0
0
Working capital
-1.32
1.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
315.54
-95.59
Op profit growth
-15,424.96
-101.33
EBIT growth
-492.91
-138.43
Net profit growth
-107.76
426.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Subhabrata Sudhansu Datta
Managing Director
Sumuna Rajan Pandian
Director
Marimuthu Rajangam
Executive Director
Shivara Timmaryappa Venkatachala
Executive Director
Sharath Shreenivas Hebbar
Director
Vinayak Gopal Borikar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indo Bonito Multinational Ltd
Summary
Indo-Castle Multimedia Ltd.(formerly Indo-Castle Finance Ltd), the Mumbai based company is into production of television software and Investment operations. Originally the company started as a finance company in the name of Indo-Castle Finance Ltd., has diversified into Multimedia and hence changed its name to Indo-Castle Multimedia Ltd to reflect its core business intereset.
Read More
