To,

The Shareholders,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting to you this 19th Annual Report of your Company together with the Audited Accounts for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2013.

Financial Results

Your Companys financial performance during the year has been encouraging and summarized below:

PARTICULARS For Year ended 31st March, 2013 For Year ended 31st March, 2012 REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS Revenue from Operation 232,208,486 55,880,287 Other Income 1,200,000 3,470,000 TOTAL REVENUE 232,208,486 59,350,287 EXPENSES: Cost of Material Consumed - - Purchase of Stock in Trade 181,593,101 46,722,903 Changes in Inventory of Finished Goods 1,084,056 84,1 Work in Progress and Stock in Trade - - Employee Benefit Expenses 2,937,572 4,171,356 Finance Costs 25,822,153 45,074,970 Depreciation and Amortization Expenses 11,367,852 12,027,852 Other Expenses 1,648,229 5,195,186 TOTAL EXPENSES 224,452,963 113,276,392 PROFIT/ LOSS BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL & EXTRAORDINARY 89,55,523 (53,926,105) Exceptional Items - (25,346,418) PROFIT/ LOSS BEFORE EXTRAORDINARY ITEMS AND TAX 89,55,523 (79,272,523) Extraordinary Items - - PROFIT / (LOSS) BEFORE TAX 8,954,975 (79,272,523) TAX EXPENSE Current Tax 2,803,121 - Earlier Year Tax - - Deferred Tax - - PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 6,152,402 (79,272,523)

Review of Operations

During the year under review, the Companys Net Income from operations stood at Rs. 232,208,400/- as compared to Rs. 55,880,287/-in the previous year. Profit After Taxation for the year under review stood at Rs. 6,152,301/- as against loss of Rs.(79,272,523)/- in the previous year.

Dividend

Keeping in mind the capital requirement for future growth of the Company and to conserve higher resources for operations of the Company, your Directors do not recommend dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2013.

Share Capital

The Authorized Share capital of the Company remains unchanged during the Financial Year under review. Public Deposits

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted/renewed any deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 58A and 58AA of the Companies Act, 1956. Management Discussion and Analysis Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchange, is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report.

Directors

During the current year, Mr. Shivara Timmaryappa was appointed as an Additional Director of the Company in the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 2nd November, 2012. Mr. Shivara Timmaryappa , additional Director, would hold office till the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Company has received notice in writing from members proposing his candidature, for the office of Director.

Mr. Marimuthu Rajangam, Director of the Company, who is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment.

Brief resume of the Directors proposed to be appointed / re-appointed as stipulated under clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchange are given in the notice convening this Annual General Meeting.

The above appointments/ re-appointments form part of the notice convening the Annual General Meeting and the resolutions are recommended for your approval.

Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to the requirement under section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956 with respect to the Directors Responsibility Statement, your directors state that:

• in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2013, the applicable Accounting Standards read with requirements set out under Schedule VI to the Companies Act, 1956, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same.

• the selected accounting policies were applied consistently and the Directors made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2013 and of profit the Company for the year ended as on that date;

• proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, to safeguard the assets of the Company and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities;

• the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.

Auditors

M/ s. S. U. Radhakrishnani & Co., Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company, hold office upto the conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting and are eligible for re-appointment. The Company has received a letter from them to the effect that their appointment, if made, would be within the limits prescribed under Section 224(1B) of the Companies Act, 1956.

Your Directors recommend their re-appointment as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting upto the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company and to audit financial accounts for the financial year ending on 31st March, 2014.

Auditors Observations

Observations of the Auditors, read together with the relevant Notes to the Accounts and Accounting Policies are self explanatory.

Subsidiary Companies

The Company does not have any subsidiary Company.

Corporate Governance

Pursuant to Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement, a detailed report on Corporate Governance duly certified regarding compliances of its conditions by the Statutory Auditors M/ s. S. U. Radhakrishnani & Co., Chartered Accountants, is forming part of this Annual Report and separately attached.

Personnel

The employer employee relations remained cordial throughout the year. The Board places on record its sincere appreciation for the valuable contribution made by employees across all levels of the organization.

During the year under consideration, there were no employees, whose particulars are required to be furnished under the provisions of Section 217(2A) of the Companies Acts 1956 read with the rules thereunder.

Energy Conservation, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

Particulars required to be disclosed under the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of the Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 are set out in Annexure "A" to this report.

Acknowledgements

Your Directors wish to express their sincere gratitude to the Union Government and the Government of various States, as also to all the Government agencies, banks, financial institutions, customers, vendors and other related organizations, who, through their continued support and cooperation, have contributed towards the Companys growth and progress during the year under review.

Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for investors, shareholders and employees of the Company for their continued support towards conduct and operations of the Company.

By Order of the Board of Directors For Indo Bonito Multinational Limited Director Date 2nd September,2013 Place: - Mumbai

Annexure "A" to the Report of the Directors

Particulars as per the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the report of the Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 and forming part of the Directors Report for the Year ended 31st March 2013.

A. Conservation of Energy Technology Absorption, Research & Development and resultant benefits:

Your Company believes in continual improvement through up-gradation of technology and adoption of latest manufacturing techniques. Your Company constantly upgrades / refurbishes its equipments to offer best quality products and minimise operating cost to improve the productivity & profitability.

Form A

A) Power and Fuel Consumption UOM 2012-2013 2011-2012 1) Electricity a) Purchased Unit (KWh) NIL NIL Total Cost (Rs. in Lacs) NIL NIL Cost / Unit (Rs.) NIL NIL b) Own Generation i) Through Diesel Generator Unit NIL NIL ii) Through Steam Turbine Generation Units NIL NIL iii) Through Wind Mill Unit (KWh) NIL NIL Total Cost (Rs. in Lacs) NIL NIL Cost / Unit (Rs.) NIL NIL 2) Coal Quantity Tonnes NIL NIL Total Cost (Rs. in Lacs) NIL NIL Average Rate (Rs.) NIL NIL 3) Furnace Oil Quantity K. Ltrs NIL NIL Total Cost (Rs. in Lacs) NIL NIL Average Rate (Rs.) NIL NIL 4) Others/Internal Generation Quantity K. Ltrs NIL NIL Total Cost (Rs. in Lacs) NIL NIL Rate/ Unit (Rs.) NIL NIL

B. Technology Absorption, Research & Development and resultant benefits:

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings & Outgo

(Rs. in Lacs)

Particulars 2012- 2013 2011-2012 Exports as a % of Total income Nil Nil Total Foreign Exchange earned Nil Nil Total Foreign Exchange outgo Nil Nil