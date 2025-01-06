iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo-City Infotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.2
(-8.16%)
Jan 6, 2025

Indo-City Info. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.03

0

0.08

0.1

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.15

-0.07

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.01

0

-0.02

-0.03

Working capital

0.27

0.08

0.09

-0.04

Other operating items

Operating

0.2

-0.06

0.06

0

Capital expenditure

0.03

0.16

0.2

0.11

Free cash flow

0.23

0.09

0.26

0.11

Equity raised

5.9

5.89

5.78

5.62

Investing

0.3

-0.09

-0.55

0.66

Financing

0.37

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

6.8

5.89

5.5

6.4

