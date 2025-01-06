Indo-City Infotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.03
0
0.08
0.1
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.15
-0.07
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.01
0
-0.02
-0.03
Working capital
0.27
0.08
0.09
-0.04
Other operating items
Operating
0.2
-0.06
0.06
0
Capital expenditure
0.03
0.16
0.2
0.11
Free cash flow
0.23
0.09
0.26
0.11
Equity raised
5.9
5.89
5.78
5.62
Investing
0.3
-0.09
-0.55
0.66
Financing
0.37
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.8
5.89
5.5
6.4
