|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.39
0.39
0.05
0.07
yoy growth (%)
-0.67
601.05
-26.52
-11.62
Raw materials
0
-0.07
0
0
As % of sales
2.17
19.98
0
0
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.22
-0.27
-0.29
As % of sales
59.02
57.38
481.87
376.85
Other costs
-0.26
-0.15
-0.25
-0.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
65.57
38.5
443.35
393.39
Operating profit
-0.08
-0.06
-0.47
-0.52
OPM
-22.42
-15.87
-825.23
-670.25
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.15
-0.07
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.21
0.22
0.63
0.65
Profit before tax
0.03
0
0.08
0.1
Taxes
-0.01
0
-0.02
-0.03
Tax rate
-51.86
1,771.08
-31.86
-29.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0
0.05
0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
0
0.05
0.07
yoy growth (%)
173.02
-88.97
-24.35
4.16
NPM
4.39
1.59
101.67
98.74
