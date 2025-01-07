iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo-City Infotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.75
(0.19%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.39

0.39

0.05

0.07

yoy growth (%)

-0.67

601.05

-26.52

-11.62

Raw materials

0

-0.07

0

0

As % of sales

2.17

19.98

0

0

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.22

-0.27

-0.29

As % of sales

59.02

57.38

481.87

376.85

Other costs

-0.26

-0.15

-0.25

-0.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

65.57

38.5

443.35

393.39

Operating profit

-0.08

-0.06

-0.47

-0.52

OPM

-22.42

-15.87

-825.23

-670.25

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.15

-0.07

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.21

0.22

0.63

0.65

Profit before tax

0.03

0

0.08

0.1

Taxes

-0.01

0

-0.02

-0.03

Tax rate

-51.86

1,771.08

-31.86

-29.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.01

0

0.05

0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.01

0

0.05

0.07

yoy growth (%)

173.02

-88.97

-24.35

4.16

NPM

4.39

1.59

101.67

98.74

