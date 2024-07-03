iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo-City Infotech Ltd Share Price

16.49
(-0.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:34:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.9
  • Day's High16.9
  • 52 Wk High25.49
  • Prev. Close16.55
  • Day's Low15.55
  • 52 Wk Low 9.35
  • Turnover (lac)0.08
  • P/E36.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.93
  • EPS0.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.15
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Indo-City Infotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

16.9

Prev. Close

16.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

16.9

Day's Low

15.55

52 Week's High

25.49

52 Week's Low

9.35

Book Value

11.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.15

P/E

36.78

EPS

0.45

Divi. Yield

0

Indo-City Infotech Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Indo-City Infotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Indo-City Infotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:45 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.46%

Non-Promoter- 39.53%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indo-City Infotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.4

10.4

10.4

10.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.24

1.86

1.98

2.01

Net Worth

12.64

12.26

12.38

12.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.39

0.39

0.05

0.07

yoy growth (%)

-0.67

601.05

-26.52

-11.62

Raw materials

0

-0.07

0

0

As % of sales

2.17

19.98

0

0

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.22

-0.27

-0.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.03

0

0.08

0.1

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.15

-0.07

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.01

0

-0.02

-0.03

Working capital

0.27

0.08

0.09

-0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.67

601.05

-26.52

-11.62

Op profit growth

40.32

-86.51

-9.54

11.71

EBIT growth

418.35

-90.01

-19.68

-2.76

Net profit growth

173.02

-88.97

-24.35

4.16

No Record Found

Indo-City Infotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indo-City Infotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Aneel Banwari Jain

Independent Director

Brij Kishor Gupta

Director

Shashi Aneel Jain

Independent Director

Arun Hariram Bubna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gourav Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indo-City Infotech Ltd

Summary

Indo-City Infotech Limited was formerly incorporated as Indo-City Trades & Finance Ltd on 22 September, 1992. In 1999 the Company changed its name to Indo-City Infotech Limited and thereafter started its business in IT. The Company had a humble beginning and is restructuring itself year by year to make a name in the IT industry.Thereafter, the Company registered itself with RBI as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC). NBFCs providing specialized funding solutions offer a conducive platform for corporate deals and are ideal for last mile funding of large projects. Subsequently, with the advent of IT sector growth in India, the Company, then considering the competition in the IT sector, has focused on financial activities. Currently, it focuses on financing through loans against securities and mortgage and other finance activities and is expanding itself in finance sector. The Company is a rapidly expanding Mumbai based Software Company, which is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. It is marching ahead beyond the current scenario in the line of Infotech by embarking its own way in India and Abroad. It has ambition to achieve a milestone by putting different flag in the sector of total IT solutions, which offers powerful functionality for various Industries, which can be deployed cost effectively.
Company FAQs

What is the Indo-City Infotech Ltd share price today?

The Indo-City Infotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indo-City Infotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indo-City Infotech Ltd is ₹17.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indo-City Infotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indo-City Infotech Ltd is 36.78 and 1.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indo-City Infotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indo-City Infotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indo-City Infotech Ltd is ₹9.35 and ₹25.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indo-City Infotech Ltd?

Indo-City Infotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.66%, 3 Years at 12.51%, 1 Year at 68.88%, 6 Month at 18.38%, 3 Month at 1.47% and 1 Month at 10.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indo-City Infotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indo-City Infotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.46 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.54 %

