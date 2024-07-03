Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹16.9
Prev. Close₹16.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹16.9
Day's Low₹15.55
52 Week's High₹25.49
52 Week's Low₹9.35
Book Value₹11.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.15
P/E36.78
EPS0.45
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.4
10.4
10.4
10.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.24
1.86
1.98
2.01
Net Worth
12.64
12.26
12.38
12.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.39
0.39
0.05
0.07
yoy growth (%)
-0.67
601.05
-26.52
-11.62
Raw materials
0
-0.07
0
0
As % of sales
2.17
19.98
0
0
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.22
-0.27
-0.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.03
0
0.08
0.1
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.15
-0.07
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.01
0
-0.02
-0.03
Working capital
0.27
0.08
0.09
-0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.67
601.05
-26.52
-11.62
Op profit growth
40.32
-86.51
-9.54
11.71
EBIT growth
418.35
-90.01
-19.68
-2.76
Net profit growth
173.02
-88.97
-24.35
4.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Aneel Banwari Jain
Independent Director
Brij Kishor Gupta
Director
Shashi Aneel Jain
Independent Director
Arun Hariram Bubna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gourav Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indo-City Infotech Ltd
Summary
Indo-City Infotech Limited was formerly incorporated as Indo-City Trades & Finance Ltd on 22 September, 1992. In 1999 the Company changed its name to Indo-City Infotech Limited and thereafter started its business in IT. The Company had a humble beginning and is restructuring itself year by year to make a name in the IT industry.Thereafter, the Company registered itself with RBI as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC). NBFCs providing specialized funding solutions offer a conducive platform for corporate deals and are ideal for last mile funding of large projects. Subsequently, with the advent of IT sector growth in India, the Company, then considering the competition in the IT sector, has focused on financial activities. Currently, it focuses on financing through loans against securities and mortgage and other finance activities and is expanding itself in finance sector. The Company is a rapidly expanding Mumbai based Software Company, which is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. It is marching ahead beyond the current scenario in the line of Infotech by embarking its own way in India and Abroad. It has ambition to achieve a milestone by putting different flag in the sector of total IT solutions, which offers powerful functionality for various Industries, which can be deployed cost effectively.
Read More
The Indo-City Infotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indo-City Infotech Ltd is ₹17.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indo-City Infotech Ltd is 36.78 and 1.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indo-City Infotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indo-City Infotech Ltd is ₹9.35 and ₹25.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indo-City Infotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.66%, 3 Years at 12.51%, 1 Year at 68.88%, 6 Month at 18.38%, 3 Month at 1.47% and 1 Month at 10.33%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.