Indo-City Infotech Ltd Summary

Indo-City Infotech Limited was formerly incorporated as Indo-City Trades & Finance Ltd on 22 September, 1992. In 1999 the Company changed its name to Indo-City Infotech Limited and thereafter started its business in IT. The Company had a humble beginning and is restructuring itself year by year to make a name in the IT industry.Thereafter, the Company registered itself with RBI as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC). NBFCs providing specialized funding solutions offer a conducive platform for corporate deals and are ideal for last mile funding of large projects. Subsequently, with the advent of IT sector growth in India, the Company, then considering the competition in the IT sector, has focused on financial activities. Currently, it focuses on financing through loans against securities and mortgage and other finance activities and is expanding itself in finance sector. The Company is a rapidly expanding Mumbai based Software Company, which is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. It is marching ahead beyond the current scenario in the line of Infotech by embarking its own way in India and Abroad. It has ambition to achieve a milestone by putting different flag in the sector of total IT solutions, which offers powerful functionality for various Industries, which can be deployed cost effectively.