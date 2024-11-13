Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results With reference to above, we hereby inform that in the Board Meeing of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 13th November, 2024, the Board approveed the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with the Limited Reivew Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

INDO-CITY INFOTECH LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled on Monday 12th August 2024 to consider discuss and approve the following: 1. To consider and approve inter alia the unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further with respect to the closure of the Trading window the company herewith intimates that the trading window shall remain closed for designated persons from 01st July 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To consider and approve the draft Notice of the 32nd Annual General Meeting and fix the date for the closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer book of the Company. 3. To consider and approve the cut-off/record date for the purpose of voting in the 32ndAGM of the Company. 1. Considered and approved, inter alia, the unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Considered and approved to (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 15 Apr 2024

INDO-CITY INFOTECH LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 22nd May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. With reference to above, we hereby inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 22nd May 2024. In the said meeting the board has approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Audit Report thereon from the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 17 Jan 2024