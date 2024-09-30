iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo-City Infotech Ltd AGM

15.25
(7.70%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Indo-City Info. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202420 Aug 2024
We, hereby submit the notice of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the company scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 10.00 A. M at the registered office of the Company, A6, Mittal Estate, Bldg. No. 2, Andheri -Kurla Road, Andheri East, Mumbai -400 059. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI ( Lising Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed taht the 32nd Annual Genral Meeting of the Company has been held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 10.00 A.M. at the registered office of the company and the following business was transacted : 1) The Audited Finacial Statements, the Directors Report and Auditors Report for the year ended 31st March 2024 wee received , considered and adopted. 2) Mrs. Shashi Aneel Jain (DIN : 00103505) has been re-appointed as Non-executive Director of the Company and is liable to retire by rotation. 3) Mr. Girdharilal Gopilal Gupta (DIN : 10720014) has been appointed as Independed Director ( Non-executive) for a term of three consecutive years from the conclusion of the 32nd AGM of teh Company till the conclusion of the 35th AGM of the Compny, whose office shall not be liable to retire by rotation. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

