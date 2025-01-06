Indo Cotspin Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.14
0.03
0.12
0.07
Depreciation
-0.48
-0.56
-0.54
-0.36
Tax paid
0
0.01
-0.02
0.01
Working capital
0.88
1.64
-0.87
-0.83
Other operating items
Operating
0.53
1.11
-1.3
-1.1
Capital expenditure
0.46
0
1.31
0.24
Free cash flow
0.99
1.11
0
-0.86
Equity raised
4.38
4.28
3.93
3.61
Investing
-0.73
-0.97
0.25
1.03
Financing
0
0.01
0.21
0.33
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.64
4.44
4.39
4.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.