Indo Cotspin Ltd Cash Flow Statement

38.5
(-0.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo Cotspin Ltd

Indo Cotspin FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.14

0.03

0.12

0.07

Depreciation

-0.48

-0.56

-0.54

-0.36

Tax paid

0

0.01

-0.02

0.01

Working capital

0.88

1.64

-0.87

-0.83

Other operating items

Operating

0.53

1.11

-1.3

-1.1

Capital expenditure

0.46

0

1.31

0.24

Free cash flow

0.99

1.11

0

-0.86

Equity raised

4.38

4.28

3.93

3.61

Investing

-0.73

-0.97

0.25

1.03

Financing

0

0.01

0.21

0.33

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4.64

4.44

4.39

4.11

