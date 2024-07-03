SectorTextiles
Open₹36.9
Prev. Close₹38.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.43
Day's High₹39.46
Day's Low₹36.9
52 Week's High₹58.97
52 Week's Low₹23.04
Book Value₹10.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27.85
P/E76.06
EPS0.51
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.2
4.2
4.2
4.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.65
2.58
2.33
2.19
Net Worth
6.85
6.78
6.53
6.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
13.72
7.84
9.72
11.02
yoy growth (%)
74.87
-19.32
-11.76
51.34
Raw materials
-10.98
-5.55
-7.63
-9.36
As % of sales
80.05
70.82
78.44
84.91
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.35
-0.43
-0.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.14
0.03
0.12
0.07
Depreciation
-0.48
-0.56
-0.54
-0.36
Tax paid
0
0.01
-0.02
0.01
Working capital
0.88
1.64
-0.87
-0.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
74.87
-19.32
-11.76
51.34
Op profit growth
76.08
-32.55
49.03
12.18
EBIT growth
334.57
-75.14
41.22
36.2
Net profit growth
190.42
-55.16
17.51
133.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Bal Kishan Aggarwal
Whole-time Director
Raj Pal Aggarwal
Whole-time Director
Arpan Aggarwal
Whole-time Director
Sanil Aggarwal
Independent Director
Shally Aggarwal
Independent Director
Shubham Singla
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indo Cotspin Ltd
Summary
Indo Cotspin Ltd incorporated in 1995. is one of a significant player in Non-Woven Products such as Non-Woven Fabrics, Non-Woven Carpets, Non-Woven Felts, Non-Woven Designer Carpets, Tufted Carpets and many others Textiles Products. The company had set up a cotton yarn manufacturing unit at Jhattipur (Dist. Panipat, Haryana) with an installed capacity of 34.75 lac kg pa. The company came out with a public issue of 28,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 280 lac, in Jan.96 to part-finance the project.The Company is mainly engaged in Non-Woven fabrics, Tufted Carpet Manufacturing and trading of textile goods. The manufacturing activities of the unit were closed since the fire had broken in the factory prmises on 19th Oct., 1997. The Company lodged a claim with the insurance company, but the claim yet to be ascertained & finalised. Directors of the Company decided to do the trading business of Synthetic waste, Cotton waste, Cotton, Cotton yarn & all type of textile goods.
Read More
The Indo Cotspin Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indo Cotspin Ltd is ₹27.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indo Cotspin Ltd is 76.06 and 3.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indo Cotspin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indo Cotspin Ltd is ₹23.04 and ₹58.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indo Cotspin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.50%, 3 Years at 6.66%, 1 Year at 31.89%, 6 Month at -1.17%, 3 Month at -18.27% and 1 Month at -11.54%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.