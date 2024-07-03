iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo Cotspin Ltd Share Price

39
(0.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:47:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open36.9
  • Day's High39.46
  • 52 Wk High58.97
  • Prev. Close38.79
  • Day's Low36.9
  • 52 Wk Low 23.04
  • Turnover (lac)1.43
  • P/E76.06
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.09
  • EPS0.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)27.85
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Indo Cotspin Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

36.9

Prev. Close

38.79

Turnover(Lac.)

1.43

Day's High

39.46

Day's Low

36.9

52 Week's High

58.97

52 Week's Low

23.04

Book Value

10.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

27.85

P/E

76.06

EPS

0.51

Divi. Yield

0

Indo Cotspin Ltd Corporate Action

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

Indo Cotspin Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Indo Cotspin Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:57 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.20%

Non-Promoter- 40.79%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indo Cotspin Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.2

4.2

4.2

4.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.65

2.58

2.33

2.19

Net Worth

6.85

6.78

6.53

6.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

13.72

7.84

9.72

11.02

yoy growth (%)

74.87

-19.32

-11.76

51.34

Raw materials

-10.98

-5.55

-7.63

-9.36

As % of sales

80.05

70.82

78.44

84.91

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.35

-0.43

-0.42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.14

0.03

0.12

0.07

Depreciation

-0.48

-0.56

-0.54

-0.36

Tax paid

0

0.01

-0.02

0.01

Working capital

0.88

1.64

-0.87

-0.83

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

74.87

-19.32

-11.76

51.34

Op profit growth

76.08

-32.55

49.03

12.18

EBIT growth

334.57

-75.14

41.22

36.2

Net profit growth

190.42

-55.16

17.51

133.47

No Record Found

Indo Cotspin Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indo Cotspin Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Bal Kishan Aggarwal

Whole-time Director

Raj Pal Aggarwal

Whole-time Director

Arpan Aggarwal

Whole-time Director

Sanil Aggarwal

Independent Director

Shally Aggarwal

Independent Director

Shubham Singla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indo Cotspin Ltd

Summary

Indo Cotspin Ltd incorporated in 1995. is one of a significant player in Non-Woven Products such as Non-Woven Fabrics, Non-Woven Carpets, Non-Woven Felts, Non-Woven Designer Carpets, Tufted Carpets and many others Textiles Products. The company had set up a cotton yarn manufacturing unit at Jhattipur (Dist. Panipat, Haryana) with an installed capacity of 34.75 lac kg pa. The company came out with a public issue of 28,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 280 lac, in Jan.96 to part-finance the project.The Company is mainly engaged in Non-Woven fabrics, Tufted Carpet Manufacturing and trading of textile goods. The manufacturing activities of the unit were closed since the fire had broken in the factory prmises on 19th Oct., 1997. The Company lodged a claim with the insurance company, but the claim yet to be ascertained & finalised. Directors of the Company decided to do the trading business of Synthetic waste, Cotton waste, Cotton, Cotton yarn & all type of textile goods.
Company FAQs

What is the Indo Cotspin Ltd share price today?

The Indo Cotspin Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Cotspin Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indo Cotspin Ltd is ₹27.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indo Cotspin Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indo Cotspin Ltd is 76.06 and 3.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indo Cotspin Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indo Cotspin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indo Cotspin Ltd is ₹23.04 and ₹58.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indo Cotspin Ltd?

Indo Cotspin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.50%, 3 Years at 6.66%, 1 Year at 31.89%, 6 Month at -1.17%, 3 Month at -18.27% and 1 Month at -11.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indo Cotspin Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indo Cotspin Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.21 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.79 %

