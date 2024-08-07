iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indo Cotspin Ltd AGM

35.97
(-2.04%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Indo Cotspin CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM2 Sep 20247 Aug 2024
AGM 02/09/2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting for the purpose of Bonus Issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024) Book Closure for the purpose of 30th Annual General Meeting Record Date for the purpose of 30th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.08.2024) Withdrawal of Intimation of Book Closure for the purpose of 30th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024) Proceedings of 30th Annual General meeting of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024) With reference to the corporate announcement submitted by our company on 02nd September 2024 we wrongly mentioned as August 02, 2024 instead of September 02, 2024. We hereby submitting a fresh Corporate Announcement after rectifying the discrepancy. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)

Indo Cotspin: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo Cotspin Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.