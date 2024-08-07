AGM 02/09/2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting for the purpose of Bonus Issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024) Book Closure for the purpose of 30th Annual General Meeting Record Date for the purpose of 30th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.08.2024) Withdrawal of Intimation of Book Closure for the purpose of 30th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024) Proceedings of 30th Annual General meeting of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024) With reference to the corporate announcement submitted by our company on 02nd September 2024 we wrongly mentioned as August 02, 2024 instead of September 02, 2024. We hereby submitting a fresh Corporate Announcement after rectifying the discrepancy. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)