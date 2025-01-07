Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
13.72
7.84
9.72
11.02
yoy growth (%)
74.87
-19.32
-11.76
51.34
Raw materials
-10.98
-5.55
-7.63
-9.36
As % of sales
80.05
70.82
78.44
84.91
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.35
-0.43
-0.42
As % of sales
2.06
4.58
4.43
3.87
Other costs
-1.94
-1.64
-1.23
-0.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.17
20.91
12.72
8.6
Operating profit
0.5
0.28
0.42
0.28
OPM
3.7
3.67
4.39
2.6
Depreciation
-0.48
-0.56
-0.54
-0.36
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.01
Other income
0.12
0.31
0.24
0.17
Profit before tax
0.14
0.03
0.12
0.07
Taxes
0
0.01
-0.02
0.01
Tax rate
-1.39
45.22
-16.59
20.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.13
0.04
0.1
0.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.13
0.04
0.1
0.09
yoy growth (%)
190.42
-55.16
17.51
133.47
NPM
1
0.6
1.09
0.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.