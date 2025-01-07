iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo Cotspin Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

13.72

7.84

9.72

11.02

yoy growth (%)

74.87

-19.32

-11.76

51.34

Raw materials

-10.98

-5.55

-7.63

-9.36

As % of sales

80.05

70.82

78.44

84.91

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.35

-0.43

-0.42

As % of sales

2.06

4.58

4.43

3.87

Other costs

-1.94

-1.64

-1.23

-0.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.17

20.91

12.72

8.6

Operating profit

0.5

0.28

0.42

0.28

OPM

3.7

3.67

4.39

2.6

Depreciation

-0.48

-0.56

-0.54

-0.36

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.01

Other income

0.12

0.31

0.24

0.17

Profit before tax

0.14

0.03

0.12

0.07

Taxes

0

0.01

-0.02

0.01

Tax rate

-1.39

45.22

-16.59

20.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.13

0.04

0.1

0.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.13

0.04

0.1

0.09

yoy growth (%)

190.42

-55.16

17.51

133.47

NPM

1

0.6

1.09

0.82

