|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|Indo Cotspin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider approve and take on record the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. 2.To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board think fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company Approval of quarterly financials ended Sep 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Sep 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015. Allotment of Bonus Equity Shares
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Bonus issue Outcome of Board Meeting held on 07 August,2024. 1. Issue of 29,40,350 (Twenty-Nine lakh Forty Thousand Three Hundred Fifty) Bonus equity shares in the ratio of 07:10 i.e. 07 (Seven) fully paid-up equity share for every 10 (Ten) existing equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, held by the members of the Company as on Record Date, subject to necessary approvals as may be required. 2. Increase in authorized share capital of the company from Rs. 5,00,00,000/- (Rupees Five Crores only) consisting of 50,00,000 (Fifty Lakhs) to Rs.10,00,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Crores only) consisting of 1,00,00,000/- (One crores) Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 10/- (Ten only) each ranking pari - passu in all respect with the existing Equity Shares of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Appointment of Ms. Akansha Awasthi (ICSI Membership No. A74212) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from 30th July, 2024
|Board Meeting
|12 Jul 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|Indo Cotspin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2. To Consider a proposal for Increase in Authorized Capital of the company and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the company; 3. To recommend and approve issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the company; Unaudited Financial Result along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|Indo Cotspin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the (Standalone) Audited Financial Results along with Audit Reports of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board think fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 13th May, 2024 have approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. We enclose herewith a copy of the said Standalone Audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:15 P.M. Standalone Audited Financials Results along with Audit Report of Indo Cotspin Limited for the Year Ended on 31st March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|Indo Cotspin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Indo Cotspin Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday January 29 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at Delhi Milestone 78 KMG T Road Village Jhattipur Samalkha Panipat Haryana 132103 India inter alia to consider and approve the following matter(s): 1. To consider approve and take on record the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board think fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company. In Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Indo Cotspin Limited at their meeting held on Today i.e. Monday, 29th January, 2024, at the registered office of the Company situated at Delhi Milstone 78 Kmg T Road Village Jhattipur Samalkha Panipat, Haryana, India, 132103 has inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. We enclose herewith a copy of the said financial results along with the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. With reference to the captioned subject above, we hereby submitted Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024) Newspaper advertisement titled statement of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
