Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

Indo Cotspin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider approve and take on record the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. 2.To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board think fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company Approval of quarterly financials ended Sep 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Sep 2024 16 Sep 2024

Disclosure under Regulation 30of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015. Allotment of Bonus Equity Shares

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Bonus issue Outcome of Board Meeting held on 07 August,2024. 1. Issue of 29,40,350 (Twenty-Nine lakh Forty Thousand Three Hundred Fifty) Bonus equity shares in the ratio of 07:10 i.e. 07 (Seven) fully paid-up equity share for every 10 (Ten) existing equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, held by the members of the Company as on Record Date, subject to necessary approvals as may be required. 2. Increase in authorized share capital of the company from Rs. 5,00,00,000/- (Rupees Five Crores only) consisting of 50,00,000 (Fifty Lakhs) to Rs.10,00,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Crores only) consisting of 1,00,00,000/- (One crores) Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 10/- (Ten only) each ranking pari - passu in all respect with the existing Equity Shares of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 30 Jul 2024

Appointment of Ms. Akansha Awasthi (ICSI Membership No. A74212) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from 30th July, 2024

Board Meeting 12 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

Indo Cotspin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2. To Consider a proposal for Increase in Authorized Capital of the company and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the company; 3. To recommend and approve issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the company; Unaudited Financial Result along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 6 May 2024

Indo Cotspin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the (Standalone) Audited Financial Results along with Audit Reports of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board think fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 13th May, 2024 have approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. We enclose herewith a copy of the said Standalone Audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:15 P.M. Standalone Audited Financials Results along with Audit Report of Indo Cotspin Limited for the Year Ended on 31st March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024