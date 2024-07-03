iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo Cotspin Ltd incorporated in 1995. is one of a significant player in Non-Woven Products such as Non-Woven Fabrics, Non-Woven Carpets, Non-Woven Felts, Non-Woven Designer Carpets, Tufted Carpets and many others Textiles Products. The company had set up a cotton yarn manufacturing unit at Jhattipur (Dist. Panipat, Haryana) with an installed capacity of 34.75 lac kg pa. The company came out with a public issue of 28,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 280 lac, in Jan.96 to part-finance the project.The Company is mainly engaged in Non-Woven fabrics, Tufted Carpet Manufacturing and trading of textile goods. The manufacturing activities of the unit were closed since the fire had broken in the factory prmises on 19th Oct., 1997. The Company lodged a claim with the insurance company, but the claim yet to be ascertained & finalised. Directors of the Company decided to do the trading business of Synthetic waste, Cotton waste, Cotton, Cotton yarn & all type of textile goods.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.