To,

The Members of Indo Cotspin Limited

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 30th Directors Report on the Business and Operations of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements and the Auditors Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

(In INR)

Particulars Financial Year Financial Year 2023-2024 2022-2023 Revenue from Operations 1662.49 1321.35 Other Income 0.99 32.75 Total Revenue 1663.48 1354.10 Cost of material Consumed 1212.60 918.46 Purchase of Stock-in-Trade 71.28 114.69 Change in Inventories of finished goods, stock-in 32.87 18.33 trade and work in progress Employee Benefit Expenses 44.63 33.44 Finance Cost 0.74 3.97 Depreciation and Amortization Expenses 81.20 61.29 Other Expenses 213.84 175.96 Total Expenses 1657.16 1326.14 Profit/ (loss) before tax 6.32 27.96 Current Tax 5.57 4.43 Deferred Tax (5.89) (1.80) Profit for the year 6.64 25.33 Other Comprehensive Income - Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the year6.64 25.33 Earning Per Share (Basic) 0.02 0.56 Earning Per Share (Diluted) 0.02 0.56

2. (A) STATE OF COMPANY AFFAIRS AND REVIEW OF OPERATIONS: During the year under review, total revenue of the Company was Rs. 16,63,48,484.84 as against Rs. 13,54,10,742.77 in the previous year. The Company was able to earn a profit after tax of Rs. 6,64,413.52 in the current financial year as against a profit of Rs. 25,33,261.38 in the financial year 2022-23. Your Directors are putting in their best efforts to improve the performance of the Company.

B) CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT

During the period under review, Ms. Chhavi Agrawal (Membership No. A49299) submitted her notice of resignation from the position of Company Secretary/Compliance Officer of the

Company and Mr. Trigun Sharma (Membership No. A61140) was appointed as a Full-Time Company Secretary/Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from May 6, 2023.

(C). SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review, there was no changes it the capital structure of the Company and the Authorized Share Capital of the Company is INR 5,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees Five Crores Only) divided into 50,00,000 (Fifty Lacs) Equity Shares of INR 10/-each

Further, the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company is INR 4,20,05,000 (Indian Rupees Four Crore Twenty Lakhs Five Thousand Only) divided into 42,00,500 (Forty-Two Lacs Five Hundred) Equity Shares of INR 10/-each.

3. DEPOSITS:

During the period under review, your Company has not accepted any deposits, falling within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

4. DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. Since, the Board has considered it financially prudent in the long-term interest of the Company to re-invest the profits into the business of the Company to build a strong reserve base and to grow the business of the Company.

5. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

The provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply as there was no

dividend declared and paid last year.

AMOUNTS, IF ANY, WHICH IT PROPOSES TO CARRY TO ANY RESERVES:

1 REVISION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT, IF ANY:

The Board of Directors have not proposed to transfer any amount to General Reserves of the Company.

There is no revision in the Financial Statement for the Financial Year 2023-2024.

8. DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:Board of Directors

DIN No / PAN Name of Director Designation Date of Appointment/ Reappointment Date of Resignation 00456189 Raj Pal Aggarwal Whole Time Director 08/02/1995 NA 00456219 Bal Kishan Aggarwal Managing Director 01/10/2015 NA 00456309 Arpan Aggarwal Whole Time Director 30/05/2020 NA 03073407 Sanil Aggarwal Whole Time Director 24/07/2021 NA 08390196 Shubham Singla Independent Director 25/03/2019 NA 08392797 Shally Aggarwal Women 25/03/2019 NA Independent Director

Key Managerial Personnel

In terms of Section 203 of the Act, the following were designated as director or/and Key Managerial Personnel of your Company by the Board during the year:

Mr. Trigun Sharma-Company Secretary and Compliance Officer*Ms. Bhavnesh-Company Secretary and Compliance Officer*Mr. Vijay Pal-Chief Financial Officer

(*Note: Ms. Chhavi Agrawal from the post of company secretary and compliance officer with effect from 06th May, 2023 and Mr. Trigun Sharma was appointed as company secretary and compliance officer with effect from 06th May, 2023.)

(*Note: Mr. Trigun Sharma resigned w.e.f. 22nd July, 2024 and Ms. Akansha Awasthi was appointed as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. 30th July, 2024, but due to some personal reason she has not been able to join the Company. Thus, Ms. Bhavnesh has been appointed as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. 07th August, 2024.)

Woman Director

In terms of the provisions of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013, a company shall have at least one-Woman Director on the Board of the Company. The Company has appointed Ms. Shally Aggarwal, as a Woman Director on the Board of the Company.

9. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

During the Financial Year under review, 09 (Nine) meetings of the Board of Directors were held. The dates on which the said meetings were held:

1 03rd April, 2023;

2 02nd May, 2023;

3 06th May, 2023;

4 15th May, 2023;

5 20th May, 2023;

6 07th July, 2023;

7 29th July, 2023;

8 27th October, 2023;

9 29th January, 2024;

The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Companies Act, 2013.

S.No. Name of Director Designation No. of Board Meeting eligible to attend No. of Meetings attended No. of Meeting in which absent 1 Raj Pal Aggarwal Whole time Director 9 9 0 2 Bal Kishan Aggarwal Managing Director 9 9 0 3 Arpan Aggarwal Whole time Director 9 9 0 4 Sanil Aggarwal Whole time Director 9 9 0 5 Shubham Singla Independent Director 9 9 0 6 Shally Aggarwal Women 9 9 0 Independent Director

10. SEPARATE MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS.

Independent Directors of the Company held their Separate meeting under Regulation 25(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Schedule IV of Companies Act, 2013 on Monday, 11th March, 2024 at the registered office of the Company at Delhi Mile Stone, G.T. Road, 78 K.M, Nh-44, Village Jhattipur, Post Box No.3 Post Office. Samalkha, Panipat, Haryana, 132103, to evaluate the performances.

11.MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

During the period under review, there were no material changes occurred affecting the financial position of the company.

12. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE U/S 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The particulars of loans, guarantees and investment wherever required, have been

disclosed in the financial statement, which also form part of this report.

13. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

According to Section 134(5) (e) of the Companies Act, 2013, the term "Internal Financial Control (IFC)" means the policies and procedures adopted by the Company for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information. The company has a well-placed, proper and adequate Internal Financial Control System which ensures that all the assets are safeguarded and protected and that the transactions are authorized recorded and reported correctly. To further strengthen the internal control process, the company has developed the very

comprehensive compliance management tool to drill down the responsibility of the compliance from the top management to executive level.

The compliance relating to Internal Financial controls have been duly certified by the statutory auditors.

14. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) :

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, every company having Net Worth of Rupees Five Hundred Crore or More, or Turnover of Rupees One Thousand Crore or More or a Net Profit of Rupees Five Crore or More during any financial year shall constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Board and shall formulate a Corporate Social Responsibility Policy. Therefore, Provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable on the Company and Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives as provisions of Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014.

15. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The particulars as prescribed under Sub-section (3) (m) of Section 134 of the companies act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are annexed herewith at "ANNEXURE – I".

16. DECLARATION BY AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR(S) AND RE-APPOINTMENT, IF ANY:

All Independent Directors of the Company have given declaration to the Company under Section 149(7) read with Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in the Sub-section 6 of Section 149 of the Act and also under the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors of the Company possess necessary expertise, integrity and experience.

None of the Independent Director on the Board of the Company serve as an Independent Director in more than seven (7) Listed Companies nor holds the position of Whole time Director in any Listed Company. Independent Directors of the Company have been appointed in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") read with relevant rules.

17. BOARD EVALUATION:

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the corporate governance requirements as prescribed by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations").

The performance of the board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the Board and Committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In addition, the chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

In a separate meeting of independent directors, performance of non-independent directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the chairman was evaluated, considering the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. The same was discussed in the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors, at which the performance of the board, its committees and individual directors was also discussed. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

18. RATIO OF REMUNERATION TO EACH DIRECTOR:

The information required under section 197of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of Directors/ employees of your company is set out in Annexure-II to this Report.

19. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD AND OTHER COMMITTEES:

Currently, the Board has following committees:

Audit Committee;Nomination & Remuneration Committee;Stakeholder Relationship Committee:

Audit Committees:

The Audit Committee of the Company is constituted/re-constituted in line with the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws. The Audit Committee comprises of majority of the Independent Directors. All the members of the Committee have experience in financial matters. The Audit Committee is constituted in line to monitor and provide effective supervision of the managements financial reporting process, to ensure accurate and timely disclosures, with the highest level of transparency, integrity, and quality of Financial Reporting. The details of the composition of the committee are set out in the following table: -

S.No. Name Status Designation 1. Mr. Shubham Singla Independent Director Chairman 2. Ms. Shally Aggarwal Independent Director Member 3. Mr. Rajpal Aggarwal Executive Director Member

During the Year under review 05 (Five) meetings of the Audit Committee were convened and held. The dates on which the said meetings were held:

1. 02nd May, 2023

1 20th May, 2023

2 29th July, 2023

3 27th October, 2023

4 29th January, 2024

S.No. Name of the Members Designation No. of Audit Committee Meetings attended during the year 1. Mr. Shubham Singla Chairman and Independent Director 5 2. Ms. Shally Aggarwal Member and Independent Director 5 3. Mr. Rajpal Aggarwal Member and Executive Director 5

During the year, all recommendations of the audit committee were approved by the Board of Directors.

Nomination & Remuneration Committee:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company is constituted/reconstituted in line with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee recommends the appointment of Directors and remuneration of such Directors. The level and structure of appointment and remuneration of all Key Managerial personnel and Senior Management Personnel of the Company, as per the Remuneration Policy, is also overseen by this Committee.

Our Company has constituted a nomination and remuneration committee ("Nomination and Remuneration Committee"). The details of the composition of the Committee are set out in the following table:

S.No. Name Status Designation 1. Mr. Shubham Singla Independent Director Chairman 2. Ms. Shally Aggarwal Independent Director Member 3. Mr. Rajpal Aggarwal Executive Director Member

During the Financial Year under review 02 (Two) meetings of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee were convened and held. The dates on which the said meetings were held:

1 10th October, 2023

2 25th March, 2024

S.No. Name of the Members Designation No. of Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings attended during the year 1. Mr. Shubham Singla Chairman and Independent Director 2 2. Ms. Shally Aggarwal Member and Independent Director 2 3. Mr. Rajpal Aggarwal Member Director and Executive 2

Stakeholder Relationship Committee:

In compliance with the requirements of the Corporate Governance under the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchange and the provisions of section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has constituted an "Stakeholders Relationship Committee" to specifically look into shareholder issues including share transfer, transmission, re-materialization, issue of duplicate share certificates and redressing of shareholder complaints like non-receipt of balance sheet, other related activities in physical mode besides taking note of beneficial owner position under demat mode, declared dividend etc.

Composition of Committee:

S.No. Name Status Designation 1. Ms. Shally Aggarwal Independent Director Chairman 2. Mr. Shubham Singla Independent Director Member 3. Mr. Rajpal Aggarwal Executive Director Member

During the Financial Year under review 02 (Two) meetings of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee were convened and held. The dates on which the said meetings were held:

1 12th October, 2023

2 27th March, 2024

S.No. Name of the Members Designation No. of Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings attended during the year 1. Ms. Shally Aggarwal Chairman and Independent Director 2 2. Mr. Shubham Singla Member and Non-Executive Director 2 3. Mr. Rajpal Aggarwal Member and Executive Director 2

20. POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION AND OTHER DETAILS:

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee of Directors have approved a Policy for Selection, Appointment, Remuneration and determine Directors Independence of Directors which inter-alia requires that composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate Directors, KMP and senior management employees and the Directors appointed shall be of high integrity with relevant expertise and experience so as to have diverse Board and the Policy also lays down the positive attributes/criteria while recommending the candidature for the appointment as Director.

Nomination & Remuneration Policy is uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. at www.indocotspin.com.

21. RISK MANAGEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(3) (n) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has developed and implement the Risk Management Policy for the Company including identification therein of elements of risk, if any, which is in the opinion of the Board may threaten the existence of the Company. These are discussed at the meeting of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.

At present the Company has not identified any element of risk which may threaten the

existence of the Company.

22. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES: -

During the year under review, the Company has entered into related party transactions falling under sub section (1) of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. Form for disclosure of particulars of contracts/arrangements as required under clause (h) of sub-section (3) of section 134 of the Act read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is provided in the Board Report in the form AOC-2 as "ANNEXURE -III".

23. NO FRAUDS REPORTED BY STATUTORY AUDITORS:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Auditors have not reported any matter under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under section 134(3) (ca) of the Companies Act, 2013.

24. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

During the year under review, the Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Company hence provisions of Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to preparation of consolidated financial statements are not applicable.

25. MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

Pursuant to Section 177(9) and (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Regulation 22 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, the Company has formulated Whistle Blower Policy for vigil mechanism of Directors and employees to report to the management about the unethical behavior, fraud or violation of Companys code of conduct. The mechanism provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors who use such mechanism and makes provision for direct access to the chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. The policy of vigil mechanism is available on the Companys website at www.indocotspin.com.

26. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE:

During the period under review, no material orders have been passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

27. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibilities Statement, it is hereby confirmed:

(a) That in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) That the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the company for the year review;

a. That the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(c) That the directors had prepared the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 on a going concern basis;

(d) That the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively and

(e) That the directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system were adequate and operating effectively.

28.AUDITORS & AUDITORS REPORT:

Statutory auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Act and the rules framed thereafter, M/s Dinesh Kumar Goel & Co., Chartered Accountants, were appointed as statutory auditors of the Company till the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held in the year 2026.

Cost auditor

Since the Company is engaged in the providing Textile Manufacturing Activities and rendering of such services are not covered under the Notifications dated 31st December 2014 issued by the Central Government to amend the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, no Cost Auditor has been appointed by the Company.

Pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, maintenance of cost records and appointment of Cost Auditors are not applicable on your Company. and requirement of cost audit is not applicable.

Secretarial Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors appointed M/s. Vikas Verma & Associates, Company Secretaries, having its registered office at B-502, Statesman House, 148, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi – 110001 as Secretarial Auditor for the year 2023-2024. The Report of the Secretarial Audit is annexed herewith as "ANNEXURE – IV" The said Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservations, adverse remarks and disclaimer.

Internal Auditor

Pursuant to the provision of Section 138(1) of the companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, and other applicable provisions of the act, the Board of Directors appointed M/s R.S. Gahlyan & Associates., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 018972N) as an Internal Auditor of the Company from the financial year 2022-2023 to 2025-26 in Board Meeting held on 02nd May, 2023.

29. LISTING OF SECURITIES:

The Company is listed on the BSE Limited and is regular in paying the annual listing fee to the stock exchange.

1 SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:Pursuant to the provisions of Section 118 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has complied with the applicable provisions of the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and notified by Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

2 EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN: As required pursuant to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, an annual return is uploaded on website of the Company www.indocotspin.com.

3 FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMMES:

The Company familiarizes its Independent Directors on their appointment as such on the Board with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, etc. through familiarization programme. The Company also conducts orientation programme upon induction of new Directors, as well as other initiatives to update the Directors on a continuing basis. The familiarization programme for Independent Directors is disclosed on the Companys website www.indocotspin.com.

33. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under regulation 34 (3) and Part B of schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 is annexed to this Annual Report as "ANNEXURE – V".

34.CORPORATE GOVERNANCE :

As per Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement)

Regulations, 2015, compliance with the Corporate Governance provisions as specified in regulation 17 to 27 and clause (b) to (i) [and (t)] of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and Para C, D, and E of Schedule V shall not apply to the company having Paid up Equity Share Capital not exceeding Rs. 10 Crore and Net Worth not exceeding Rs. 25 Crore, as on the last day of the previous financial year. The Company is covered under the exception given under Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, therefore Company is not required to comply with the said provisions.

However, as per the Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Corporate Governance Report is annexed to the Boards Report As "ANNEXURE-VI".

35. CODE OF CONDUCT :

Commitment to ethical professional conduct is a must for every employee, including Board Members and Senior Management Personnel of the Company. The Code is intended to serve as a basis for ethical decision-making in conduct of professional work. The Code of Conduct enjoins that each individual in the organization must know and respect existing laws, accept and provide appropriate professional views, and be upright in his conduct and observe corporate discipline. The duties of Directors including duties as an Independent Director as laid down in the Companies Act, 2013 also forms part of the Code of Conduct. All Board Members and Senior Management Personnel affirm compliance with the Code of Conduct annually.

36. INFORMATION REQUIRED UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORK PLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment at the workplace and towards this end, has adopted a policy in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules there under. The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 which redresses complaints received on sexual harassment. During the financial year under review, the Company has not received any complaints of sexual harassment from any of the women employees of the Company.

37. STATEMENT ON OTHER COMPLIANCES

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

a. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act.b.Issue of equity shares with differential voting rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise;

c. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company.

d.Neither the Managing Director nor any of the Whole-time Directors of the Company receive any remuneration or commission.

38.BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT (BRR)

Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) vide circular CIR/CFD/DIL/8/2012 dated August 13, 2012 has mandated the inclusion of BRR as part of the Annual Report for the top 100 listed entities. In view of the requirements specified, the company is not mandated for the providing the BRR and hence do not form part of this Report.

39. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

As there is no application made or pending under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, so there is no requirement to give details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

40. DETAILS OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT

During the period under review There has been no one time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions.

41.CODE OF CONDUCT FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

Your Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading covers all the Directors, senior management personnel, persons forming part of promoter(s)/ promoter group(s) and such other designated employees of the Company, who are expected to have across to unpublished price sensitive information about the company. The Directors, their relatives, senior management personnel, persons forming part of promoter(s)/ promoter group(s), designed employees etc. are restricted in purchasing, selling and dealing in the shares of the Company while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information about the company as well as during the closure of trading window.

The Board of Directors has approved and adopted the Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders in line with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 and the same can be accessed on the website of the Company www.indocotspin.com.

42.ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The Directors wish to convey their appreciation to all of the Companys employees for their contribution towards the Companys performance. The Directors would also like to thank the shareholders, employee unions, customers, dealers, suppliers, bankers, governments and all

other business associates for their continuous support to the Company and their confidence in its management.