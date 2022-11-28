iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indo-Global Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

16
(-4.76%)
Nov 28, 2022|03:27:30 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo-Global Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

6.37

6.37

6.37

6.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.7

1.12

1.91

1.99

Net Worth

7.07

7.49

8.28

8.36

Minority Interest

Debt

0.24

0.03

0

1.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.31

7.52

8.28

9.41

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.3

7.52

8.26

9.4

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.37

0.38

Debtor Days

0

0

456.1

58.84

Other Current Assets

7.99

9.14

9.24

10.5

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.07

-0.14

-0.2

Creditor Days

0

-3,11,585.36

172.58

30.97

Other Current Liabilities

-0.68

-1.55

-1.21

-1.28

Cash

0

0

0.01

0

Total Assets

7.3

7.52

8.27

9.42

Indo-Global Enterprises Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo-Global Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.