Indo-Global Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
6.37
6.37
6.37
6.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.7
1.12
1.91
1.99
Net Worth
7.07
7.49
8.28
8.36
Minority Interest
Debt
0.24
0.03
0
1.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.31
7.52
8.28
9.41
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.3
7.52
8.26
9.4
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.37
0.38
Debtor Days
0
0
456.1
58.84
Other Current Assets
7.99
9.14
9.24
10.5
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.07
-0.14
-0.2
Creditor Days
0
-3,11,585.36
172.58
30.97
Other Current Liabilities
-0.68
-1.55
-1.21
-1.28
Cash
0
0
0.01
0
Total Assets
7.3
7.52
8.27
9.42
