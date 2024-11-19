Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹16
Prev. Close₹16.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹16
Day's Low₹16
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹8.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.19
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
6.37
6.37
6.37
6.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.7
1.12
1.91
1.99
Net Worth
7.07
7.49
8.28
8.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
-8.2
0.29
2.35
yoy growth (%)
-100
-100.02
-87.43
-73.62
Raw materials
0
0
-0.29
-1.47
As % of sales
0
400.97
99.96
62.74
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.21
-0.49
-0.14
0.39
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.2
-0.29
0.06
-0.13
Working capital
0.94
-0.66
-0.1
-11.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-100.02
-87.43
-73.62
Op profit growth
-71.74
350.18
-117.66
-27.94
EBIT growth
-63.62
257.28
-115.87
-21.38
Net profit growth
-47.34
878.02
-131.64
-58.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
Deepak Patel
Additional Director
Kruti Kapadia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indo-Global Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Indo-GlobalEnterprisesLimited was incorporated in May 08, 1985. TheCompany is an Ahmedabad-basedcompany engaged in realestate business.
Read More
