iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indo-Global Enterprises Ltd Share Price

16
(-4.76%)
Nov 28, 2022|03:27:30 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Indo-Global Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

16

Prev. Close

16.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

16

Day's Low

16

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

8.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.19

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Indo-Global Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Indo-Global Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Indo-Global Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:22 AM
Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.81%

Non-Promoter- 97.18%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Indo-Global Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

6.37

6.37

6.37

6.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.7

1.12

1.91

1.99

Net Worth

7.07

7.49

8.28

8.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

-8.2

0.29

2.35

yoy growth (%)

-100

-100.02

-87.43

-73.62

Raw materials

0

0

-0.29

-1.47

As % of sales

0

400.97

99.96

62.74

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.21

-0.49

-0.14

0.39

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.2

-0.29

0.06

-0.13

Working capital

0.94

-0.66

-0.1

-11.33

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-100.02

-87.43

-73.62

Op profit growth

-71.74

350.18

-117.66

-27.94

EBIT growth

-63.62

257.28

-115.87

-21.38

Net profit growth

-47.34

878.02

-131.64

-58.04

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Indo-Global Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Indo-Global Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

Deepak Patel

Additional Director

Kruti Kapadia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indo-Global Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Indo-GlobalEnterprisesLimited was incorporated in May 08, 1985. TheCompany is an Ahmedabad-basedcompany engaged in realestate business.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo-Global Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.