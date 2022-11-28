iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo-Global Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16
(-4.76%)
Nov 28, 2022

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

-8.2

0.29

2.35

yoy growth (%)

-100

-100.02

-87.43

-73.62

Raw materials

0

0

-0.29

-1.47

As % of sales

0

400.97

99.96

62.74

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

As % of sales

0

44,148.41

7.02

1.04

Other costs

-0.09

-0.48

-0.09

-0.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

5,90,665.6

32.09

8.4

Operating profit

-0.14

-0.52

-0.11

0.65

OPM

0

6,35,315

-39.08

27.79

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.06

-0.09

-0.03

-0.32

Other income

0

0.11

0

0.05

Profit before tax

-0.21

-0.49

-0.14

0.39

Taxes

-0.2

-0.29

0.06

-0.13

Tax rate

93.54

59.08

-44.48

-34.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.41

-0.79

-0.08

0.25

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.41

-0.79

-0.08

0.25

yoy growth (%)

-47.34

878.02

-131.64

-58.04

NPM

0

9,66,954.75

-27.38

10.87

