|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
-8.2
0.29
2.35
yoy growth (%)
-100
-100.02
-87.43
-73.62
Raw materials
0
0
-0.29
-1.47
As % of sales
0
400.97
99.96
62.74
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
As % of sales
0
44,148.41
7.02
1.04
Other costs
-0.09
-0.48
-0.09
-0.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
5,90,665.6
32.09
8.4
Operating profit
-0.14
-0.52
-0.11
0.65
OPM
0
6,35,315
-39.08
27.79
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.06
-0.09
-0.03
-0.32
Other income
0
0.11
0
0.05
Profit before tax
-0.21
-0.49
-0.14
0.39
Taxes
-0.2
-0.29
0.06
-0.13
Tax rate
93.54
59.08
-44.48
-34.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.41
-0.79
-0.08
0.25
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.41
-0.79
-0.08
0.25
yoy growth (%)
-47.34
878.02
-131.64
-58.04
NPM
0
9,66,954.75
-27.38
10.87
