Indo-Global Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.21
-0.49
-0.14
0.39
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.2
-0.29
0.06
-0.13
Working capital
0.94
-0.66
-0.1
-11.33
Other operating items
Operating
0.52
-1.45
-0.18
-11.07
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.02
Free cash flow
0.52
-1.45
-0.18
-11.09
Equity raised
2.23
3.82
3.98
3.46
Investing
0
0
-0.02
0
Financing
0.27
0.03
-1.05
-1.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.03
2.4
2.73
-8.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.