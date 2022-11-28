iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo-Global Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16
(-4.76%)
Nov 28, 2022|03:27:30 PM

Indo-Global Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.21

-0.49

-0.14

0.39

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.2

-0.29

0.06

-0.13

Working capital

0.94

-0.66

-0.1

-11.33

Other operating items

Operating

0.52

-1.45

-0.18

-11.07

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

-0.02

Free cash flow

0.52

-1.45

-0.18

-11.09

Equity raised

2.23

3.82

3.98

3.46

Investing

0

0

-0.02

0

Financing

0.27

0.03

-1.05

-1.31

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3.03

2.4

2.73

-8.94

