Indo-Global Enterprises Ltd Management Discussions

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year ended on 31st March, 2020.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENTS

The Covid-19 pandemic impact has led to the stalling of activity in the construction sector and this disruption will have a negative impact on the operating income, profitability, and liquidity position of construction companies in the short term to medium term. The Jan-March period is most crucial for construction companies as most of their orders fructify. June onwards, the monsoon hinders building activities. In the long term, the constructor sector will witness significant opportunities as it is one of the important drivers of the Indian economy.

RERA (REAL ESTATE REGULATION ACT)

RERA has moved through the legislative contours to finally becoming a regulation. The sector had become huge in terms of large number of transactions and its contribution to the overall GDP of the country. Lately, due to non-standardised and unregulated practices, the fragmented sector has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons, further impacting its image. There was a dire need of a supervisory body to oversee the operations of the sector. Construction companies have suggested that Covid-19 needs to be declared ‘force majeure under Section 6 of the Real Estate (Regulations and Development) Act (RERA) that provides extension of project registration granted to developers.

Impact on real estate developers:

The Real Estate Regulation Act (RERA), introduced in 2016, has brought uniformity in the residential real estate market, increased transparency in real estate deals, improved accountability of builders, and protected the interests of buyers from the malpractices of unfair builders, which in turn has led to increased demand. It will be good to highlight the work done by organisations like CREDAI, NAREDCO, FICCI, among others, who are constantly working with the community and creating awareness about the long-term benefits of this act. However, its a great opportunity for the developers to completely change the perception of all the stakeholders towards the sector and in particular, the developer fraternity.

Impact on the government

Its been a shaky start for the state governments, wherein different governments are at the different stages of RERA implementation in their respective states. While on one hand, developers need to align their systems/processes to comply with the law. The same is applied to the government as well. There is a significant gap in terms of the as is and to be situation of the various regulators of different states for effectively managing/monitoring RERA requirements by the developers. They have only come up with the first step of project registrations and once the new launches start and recurring compliances kick in, there would be a need to move to a more scalable, tech-enabled platform to manage (and monitor) humongous data filed with various regulators.

The real impact of the law will be felt in the years to come, when the new launches are announced and developers commit timelines under the new regime on carpet area, provide complete transparency on the project approvals, its stage of construction, etc. one would be able to say that realty has been RERAfied.

GOOD & SERVICES TAX (GST)

Real Estate sector under GST

Since inception, this sector has been in the limelight due to various levy of taxes, restriction of credits, lack of transparency, etc. GST will have sizable impact on real estate sector. It is expected to bring in transparency and simplicity. While the prices of residential real estate may not come down in the short term, GST will certainly help in improving the perception of the sector on the back of a simplified tax structure and accountability being fixed at every stage.

Benefits under GST

The highlight of the GST regime for the realty sector is the seamless availability of Input Tax Credits (ITC) paid on inputs, capital goods and input services. Under the erstwhile regime, builders would end up paying a multitude of taxes such as VAT, Central Excise, Entry Tax, LBT, Octroi, Service Tax, etc., the credits of which were not freely available against the output tax liability. However, the GST regime provides for full ITC eligibility to construction service, thereby eliminating the inefficiency ushered in by the cascading effect of taxes.

Under the GST regime, owing to the removal of state barriers, construction sector will experience a considerable relief in terms of transportation of material, machinery etc. from one state to another.

Issues under GST

In case of the realty sector, GST is not the only indirect tax payable by a customer. Depending on the state, levies such as stamp duty, registration charges, etc. shall also be payable. Since these charges are not subsumed within GST, the same adds up to the cost of the final consumer.

Transfer of consumables, inputs, capital equipment, etc. from one site to another is quite common in this sector. In case such goods are transferred between two locations having separate registrations, the same shall be treated as ‘supply and GST shall be payable. This leads to an increased effort in terms of valuation, invoicing, compliance, etc. Not to mention, this will mean blocking of working capital for the company. Under the previous regime, such ‘branch transfers could be done without the payment of taxes.

Due to the concept of decentralized registration under GST, every realty player will be required to obtain registration in every state where construction projects have been undertaken. It will be an arduous and a tedious task for the companies to execute with the compliance requirements such as returns, maintenance of separate records, etc. for each state.

Anti-profiteering developers will have to rework their costing from scratch in order to ensure that the benefit of reduced costs is passed on to the customers to avoid defaulting under the anti-profiteering rules. This could prove to be a hassle for many developers especially in case of projects that are ongoing as on the appointed day of GST roll-out.

AFFORDABLE HOUSING

The affordable housing initiative is aimed at homes with a value of approximately INR 20 lakh. Homes in this range are typically located on the outskirts of metros and Tier-1 cities. They are aimed at first-time homebuyers in the middle to lower income category.

The government rolled out various incentives to boost affordable housing. To begin with, the GOI designated this vital sector as a favored segment under its Housing for All by 2022 initiative. The most recent Union Budget provided direct tax relaxation to the lowest income earners, along with much-needed clarity on the designated beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Given the housing demand of the country, the real demand lies in the mid segment (which is now being described as affordable housing). While the governments will keep on pushing reforms, it is critical that more developers get into this segment and with RERA getting stabilised, consumers will get attracted to the lower interest rates, along with tax benefits attached to it.

SMART CITIES

Smart Cities initiative was launched in 2015 with the prime agenda to promote core infrastructure and a sustainable life for citizens. This will mean using smart solutions and technologies. This initiative will further get Tier II and III cities - where Indias tremendous talent pool resides - up to speed with metros bringing these cities into the main stream. Development of these identified cities will initiate from area-based themes to redevelop slums and other unorganised areas into planned spaces, thus enhancing the overall livability. Below is the representation of the status of smart cities so far.

Outlook

IMF has stated that India would remain among the fastest growing major economies despite the setback of the contagion. India is one of the only two major economies, the other being China, to have a projected positive growth rate in 2020.

Opportunities & Threats:

The construction industry ranks third among the 14 major sectors in terms of direct, indirect and induced effects in all sectors of the economy. One of the opportunities for business growth is e-marketing in the current scenario. More than ninety percent of people use the internet before purchasing real estate, and brokers have embraced online marketing with pictures of properties and virtual tours in order to prime their potential customers. Better educated purchasers can also speed up the sales cycle by knowing what they want and need. With increasing corporate, expanding their business demand for office space would continue to be high in the key 8 metros. Retail space in shopping malls cross the key cities is projected to double in this year.

the Indian real estate needs to be provided with requisite government and institutional support to ensure its long term and sustainable growth in a manner that is beneficial to all segments of society and it should be pronounced at par with other sectors such as electricity, water, roads and highways within the scope of infrastructure sector.

The Indian real estate sector at present is facing challenges like increased land cost, delay in approvals, lack of availability of funds both at buyer and developers level, under-developed infrastructure and skilled manpower. The other concern for the company is Real estate developers are required to comply with a number of laws and regulations, including policies and procedures established and implemented by local authorities in relation to land acquisition, transfer of property, registration and use of land. These laws often vary from state to state. The delay in obtaining approvals could warrant revised scheduling of project time lines.

ORGANIZATION PROFILE:

Financial Performance:

Ours is an Ahmedabad based company engaged in real estate business. The company operates in developing residential schemes. The Company has taken initiative and has focused on consideration of projects.

Segment wise performance:

The companys operations are mainly focused in the areas of Real estate and construction. Company is primarily engaged in the business of real estate, hence there is only one primary segment.

Risk and concerns:

Our primary source of gross income during the year under review was from selling of residential apartments. There exists revenue risk, legal risk, planning permit risk, etc. To mitigate all this risks, research is essential in assessing all kinds of risks. The risk of surprises and wrong assumptions made during the process need to be mitigated. These will be made during the development process as the design will evolve towards final specifications and will have to take into account inflation levels, price increases as a result of increasing demand etc. The Indian retail realty sector is projected to grow at around 15 per cent year-on-year over the next few years.

During the year under review, the company engaged the risk management system to identify and evaluate elements of business risk. The risk management framework defines the risk management approach of the company. Just like any other industry; the real estate sector has some threats involved; which are

• Increasing cost of construction

• Availability of accomplished and trained labour force

• Unanticipated delays in project approvals

• Increased cost of manpower

• Growth in auxiliary infrastructure facilities

Adequacy of Internal Financial Control systems:

The board has adopted the policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business. The company has the system of internal controls to ensure accuracy of accounting records and compliance with various, laws, rules and regulations. It has well-defined systems and procedures covering all financial and operating functions. These controls have been designed to provide an assurance with regard to maintaining proper accounting records, controls, monitoring of operations, protecting assets from unauthorized use or losses, compliances with regulations and for ensuring reliability in financial reporting.

Material Developments in Human Resource:

The management believes that the people working in the organization play significant role in the performance of the services and as such relations with the employees continued to be cordial and satisfactory. The Company lays strong emphasis on attracting and retaining the best talent. Personal development initiatives including training, both technical and managerial level are regularly conducted to enhance human potential

Cautionary Statement:

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, expectations, predictions and assumptions may be ‘forward looking within the meaning of applicable Securities Laws and Regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed herein. Important factors that could influence the Companys operations include global and domestic economic conditions affecting demand, supply, price conditions, change in Governments regulations, tax regimes, the laws and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations.