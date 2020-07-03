To The Members of

INDO-GLOBAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of INDO-GLOBAL ENTERPRISED LIMITED ("the company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at March 31, 2020, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view I conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31,2020 and profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date,

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provision of the Act and rules there under, and we have fulfilled out other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for basis of our opinion.

Key Audit Matters,

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit if the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

(i) Provisions for taxation, litigation and other significant provisions

See note 2.3 (i) and 21 to the standalone financial statements.

The Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Accrual tax and other contingencies requires the management to make judgment and estimates in relation to the issues and exposures arising from a range of matters relating to direct tax, indirect tax, transfer pricing arrangements claims, general legal proceedings, internal issues and other eventualities arising in the routing course of business. The key judgments lie in the estimation of provisions where they may differ from the future obligations. Our audit procedure included: By nature, provision is difficult to estimate and includes many various Additionally, depending on timing there is a risk at cost could be provide inappropriately that are not yet committed. We tasted the effectiveness of controls around the recognition of provisions. We used our subject matter experts to access the value of material provisional in light of the nature of the exposures applicable regulations and related correspondence with the authorities. We challenged the assumptions and critical judgments made by management which impacted their estimate of the provisions required, considering judgments previously made by the authorities in the relevant jurisdictions or any relevant opinions given by the companys advisors and assessing whether there was an indication of management bias. We discussed the status in respect of significant provisions with the companys internal tax and legal team. We performed retrospective review of management judgments relating to accounting estimate included in the financial statement of prior year and compared with the outcome.

Assessment of Contingent Liabilities relating to litigations and claims

See Note 2.3(i) the standalone financial statements.

The Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit The company is periodically subject to challenges/ scrutiny on range of matters relating to direct tax and indirect tax. Our audit procedure included: Further, potential exposures may also arise from general legal proceedings environmental issues etc., in the normal course of business. We tasted the effectiveness f of controls around the recording and re-assessment of contingent liabilities. Assessment of contingent liabilities disclosers requires management to make judgments and estimates in relation to the issues and exposures. Whether the liabilities uncertain the accounts involved are significant and the application of accounting to determine the amount if any, to be provided is inherently subjective. We used our subject matter experts to assess the value of material contingent liabilities in light of the nature of exposures, applicable regulations and related correspondence with the authorities. We discussed the status and potential exposures in respect of significant litigation and claims with Companys internal legal team including their views on the likely outcome of each litigation and claim and the magnitude of potential exposures and sighted any relevant opinions given by the companys advisors. We assessed the adequacy of disclosures made. We discussed the status in respect of significant provisions with the companys internal tax and legal team. We performed retrospective review of management judgments relating to accounting estimate included in the financial statement of prior year and compared with the outcome.

Other information

The companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the information. The other information comprises the information in the companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements of our knowledge obtained in the default of otherwise appears to be materially misstated, if, bases on the work we have performed to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for Standalone Financial Statements

The companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the Assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concerns and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud of error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material if, individually or in exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud of error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As a part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedure responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, international omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial control with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainly exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentations.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter of when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements.

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as require by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with books of accounts.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 22 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2020 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B" .3. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us.

(i) The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2020 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements- Refer Note 21 to the standalone financial statements.

(ii) The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the investor education and protection fund by the company.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors report under section 197(16): According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, the Company has not paid remuneration to its directors during the current year. Further. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

Date: 03.07.2020 FOR ANIL S SHAH & CO. Place: Ahmedabad (Chartered Accountants) Regd. No: 1000474W (ANIL S. SHAH) PARTNER M.No.: 016613

Annexure A

To the Independent Auditors report on the standalone financial statement of for the year ended March 31, 2020

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) There being no fixed assets, reporting under clause 3(i) of the order is not applicable.

(ii) There being no inventories, reporting under clause 3(ii) of the order is not applicable.

(iii) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(iv) (a) The Company has not granted any loan to, or provided any guarantee or security in connection with the loans taken by, the parties covered under section 185 of the Act.

(b) The Company has not made any investment or acquired security of any other body corporate or given guarantee or security in respect of loan taken by any other body corporate or person.

(c) With reference to the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of investments made or loans or guarantee or security provided, (to the parties covered under section 186.) The Company has not made any investments or loans or guarantee or security during the year. However, the Company had granted non-interest bearing loan to two parties in contravention of section 186 balance out standing as on 31.3.20 Rs.7,99,11,255/- (P.Y. Rs.9,13,51,255/-)

(v) According to information and explanations given to us, the company has accepted deposits from the public within the meaning of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, in contravention of provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Act, any other relevant provisions of the Act and the relevant rules framed under.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board of National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal on the company in respect of the aforesaid deposits.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 of the Act for any of the services rendered by the Company.

(vii) In respect of the statutory dues

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, the company is not regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues during the year by the company with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records of the Company examined by us, the following undisputed amount payable in respect of provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, cess, professional tax and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2020 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs.) The Income Tax Act, 1961 Self-Assessment Tax and applicable interest thereon C.Y. Rs.4954201/- (P.Y. Rs.53539725/-) The Finance Act, 1964 Output Service Tax (and interest thereon) sale of taxable servies. C.Y. Rs.1840236/- (P.Y.Rs. 1784638)

(c) According the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service-tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2020 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(viii) The company has not taken any loan or borrowing from the banks and financial institutions, or government nor has the company issued debentures, accordingly paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(ix) The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans during the year, Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) According to the Information and explanations given to us and based in our explanation of the records, the company has not paid or provided for managerial remuneration. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xi) or the order is not applicable to the company.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 2(xii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examinations of the records of the Company. The Company has not entered into any transaction with the related parties. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(xiii) of the order is not applicable.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares of fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xiv) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvi) of the order is not applicable to the company.

Date: 03.07.2020 FOR ANIL S SHAH & CO. Place: Ahmedabad (Chartered Accountants) Regd. No: 1000474W (ANIL S. SHAH) PARTNER M.No.: 016613

Annexure B

To the independent Auditors report on the standalone financial statement if INDO-GLOBAL ENTERPRISED LIMITED for the year ended March 31, 2020.

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013.

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report if even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of INDO-GLOBAL ENERPRISES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2020 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2020, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note")

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essentials components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act")

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards of Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedure to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control bases on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies ad procedure that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors if the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or deposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our Opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2020, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Finance Control over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.