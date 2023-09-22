iifl-logo
Infra Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

9.5
(-4.90%)
Sep 22, 2023|03:13:46 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Infra Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.15

5.99

5.99

5.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.52

-11.48

-10.92

-10.38

Net Worth

0.63

-5.49

-4.93

-4.39

Minority Interest

Debt

2

7.68

7.47

7.27

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.63

2.19

2.54

2.88

Fixed Assets

2.53

2.58

2.83

3.08

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.02

0.02

0.02

Networking Capital

-0.04

-0.75

-0.33

-0.26

Inventories

0.09

1.94

1.94

1.94

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

2.79

2.79

2.79

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.12

4.42

0.71

0.71

Sundry Creditors

-0.2

-2.47

-2.59

-2.51

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

-7.44

-3.19

-3.2

Cash

0.13

0.35

0.05

0.05

Total Assets

2.62

2.19

2.56

2.88

