Infra Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.15
5.99
5.99
5.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.52
-11.48
-10.92
-10.38
Net Worth
0.63
-5.49
-4.93
-4.39
Minority Interest
Debt
2
7.68
7.47
7.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.63
2.19
2.54
2.88
Fixed Assets
2.53
2.58
2.83
3.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.02
0.02
0.02
Networking Capital
-0.04
-0.75
-0.33
-0.26
Inventories
0.09
1.94
1.94
1.94
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
2.79
2.79
2.79
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.12
4.42
0.71
0.71
Sundry Creditors
-0.2
-2.47
-2.59
-2.51
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-7.44
-3.19
-3.2
Cash
0.13
0.35
0.05
0.05
Total Assets
2.62
2.19
2.56
2.88
