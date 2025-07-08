iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Infra Industries Ltd Share Price Live

9.5
(-4.90%)
Sep 22, 2023|03:13:46 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.48
  • Day's High10.48
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close9.99
  • Day's Low9.5
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.95
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.48
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.68
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Infra Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

10.48

Prev. Close

9.99

Turnover(Lac.)

0.95

Day's High

10.48

Day's Low

9.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.68

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Infra Industries Ltd Corporate Action

12 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

Infra Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Infra Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:41 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.96%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Infra Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.15

5.99

5.99

5.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.52

-11.48

-10.92

-10.38

Net Worth

0.63

-5.49

-4.93

-4.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

2.7

3.15

5.01

10.37

yoy growth (%)

-14.24

-37.09

-51.67

-15.76

Raw materials

-0.8

-1.27

-3.38

-8.73

As % of sales

29.61

40.43

67.49

84.13

Employee costs

-0.69

-1.15

-1.4

-1.58

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.5

-0.94

-3.33

-2.12

Depreciation

-0.29

-0.27

-0.32

-0.47

Tax paid

-0.01

0

-0.01

0

Working capital

0.25

-0.34

1.07

-0.11

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.24

-37.09

-51.67

-15.76

Op profit growth

-80.12

-52.23

23.36

-23.5

EBIT growth

-136.98

-88.27

131.11

-62.24

Net profit growth

-45.92

-157

-179.07

-39.19

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Infra Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,197

62.0453,313.18261.630.813,027.07392.51

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,489

70.6439,999.711900.251,542.3133.8

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

206.8

28.2112,831.46150.261.731,171.8196.35

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,230.45

92.7810,903.933.480.13420.55184.26

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

434.9

56.639,869.1550.030.57712.3383.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Infra Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shilpa N. Satra

Whole Time Director & CFO

Sanjay Jain

Non Executive Director

Avesh Dhelawat

Independent Director

Rajendra Kumar Sethi

Independent Director

Mukesh Vastawat

Independent Director

Sheetal Khandelwal Kothari

Registered Office

4B1 Flr-4 Plot-15A Court Chamb,

Vitthaldas Thackasey Marg,

Maharashtra - 400020

Tel: 91-22-66348601

Website: http://www.infra.co.in

Email: investors@infra.co.in

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Infra Industries Ltd (IIL) was originally incorporated in Dec.89 as InfraPlastic Industries Pvt Ltd. In Jul.94, its name was changed to Infra Industries Pvt Ltd and in May 94, and was converted into a...
Read More

Reports by Infra Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Infra Industries Ltd share price today?

The Infra Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Infra Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Infra Industries Ltd is ₹5.68 Cr. as of 22 Sep ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Infra Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Infra Industries Ltd is 0 and 19.59 as of 22 Sep ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Infra Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Infra Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Infra Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 22 Sep ‘23

What is the CAGR of Infra Industries Ltd?

Infra Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.25%, 3 Years at 14.67%, 1 Year at 12.03%, 6 Month at 24.84%, 3 Month at 27.52% and 1 Month at 35.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Infra Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Infra Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 99.97 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 0.03 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Infra Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.