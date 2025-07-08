Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹10.48
Prev. Close₹9.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.95
Day's High₹10.48
Day's Low₹9.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.68
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.15
5.99
5.99
5.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.52
-11.48
-10.92
-10.38
Net Worth
0.63
-5.49
-4.93
-4.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
2.7
3.15
5.01
10.37
yoy growth (%)
-14.24
-37.09
-51.67
-15.76
Raw materials
-0.8
-1.27
-3.38
-8.73
As % of sales
29.61
40.43
67.49
84.13
Employee costs
-0.69
-1.15
-1.4
-1.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.5
-0.94
-3.33
-2.12
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.27
-0.32
-0.47
Tax paid
-0.01
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
0.25
-0.34
1.07
-0.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.24
-37.09
-51.67
-15.76
Op profit growth
-80.12
-52.23
23.36
-23.5
EBIT growth
-136.98
-88.27
131.11
-62.24
Net profit growth
-45.92
-157
-179.07
-39.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,197
|62.04
|53,313.18
|261.63
|0.81
|3,027.07
|392.51
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,489
|70.64
|39,999.71
|190
|0.25
|1,542.3
|133.8
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
206.8
|28.21
|12,831.46
|150.26
|1.73
|1,171.81
|96.35
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,230.45
|92.78
|10,903.9
|33.48
|0.13
|420.55
|184.26
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
434.9
|56.63
|9,869.15
|50.03
|0.57
|712.33
|83.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shilpa N. Satra
Whole Time Director & CFO
Sanjay Jain
Non Executive Director
Avesh Dhelawat
Independent Director
Rajendra Kumar Sethi
Independent Director
Mukesh Vastawat
Independent Director
Sheetal Khandelwal Kothari
4B1 Flr-4 Plot-15A Court Chamb,
Vitthaldas Thackasey Marg,
Maharashtra - 400020
Tel: 91-22-66348601
Website: http://www.infra.co.in
Email: investors@infra.co.in
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Infra Industries Ltd (IIL) was originally incorporated in Dec.89 as InfraPlastic Industries Pvt Ltd. In Jul.94, its name was changed to Infra Industries Pvt Ltd and in May 94, and was converted into a...
