Infra Industries Ltd Summary

Infra Industries Ltd (IIL) was originally incorporated in Dec.89 as InfraPlastic Industries Pvt Ltd. In Jul.94, its name was changed to Infra Industries Pvt Ltd and in May 94, and was converted into a public limited company with the present name. The Company is engaged in processing and manufactured of plastic products and in the trading of various plastic products.IIL has been in the field of Rotationally Molded Plastic products since 1991, mainly Water and Chemical Storage Tanks. Having operations in 1991, in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the Company quickly established itself as a reliable brand name due to its consistent product quality, wide range of products and well established dealership network.In May 95, the Company raised funds through a public issue at a premium of Rs 20 to increase its capacity to 2019 TPA and diversify into the manufacture of PVC SWR pipe fittings (cap.: 970 tpa) and co-extruded thermoplastic products (4030 tpa). Prior to expansion, its products included mainly water and chemical storage tanks, bins and containers (under the Infra brand). Co-extruded thermoplastic products (mainly sheetings made from polystyrene), into which it is diversifying, find application in white goods, luggage, disposables and in chemical tank liners. PVC SWR Pipe Fittings like couplers and elbows, among others, find application in the building and construction industry.The new plant at Hubli in Karnataka was commissioned which commenced commercial production from second half of the 2006-07.