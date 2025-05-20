INFRA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 06 2024 inter-alia to Consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 please refer to the earlier intimation dated 28th June 2024 wherein it is informed that in accordance with the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor & Report Trading by Insiders the trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for all Designated Persons (as defined in the Code) from end of the quarter till 48 hours from the time of declaration of the financial results / outcome of Board meeting on the Stock Exchange OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)