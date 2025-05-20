iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Infra Industries Ltd Board Meeting

9.5
(-4.90%)
Sep 22, 2023|03:13:46 PM

Infra Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 May 202512 May 2025
Infra Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statement and Financial Result for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2025. Approval of the Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2025)
Board Meeting11 Feb 20253 Feb 2025
INFRA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11.02.2025 approving Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/02/2025)
Board Meeting6 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday November 06, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202416 Jul 2024
INFRA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 06 2024 inter-alia to Consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 please refer to the earlier intimation dated 28th June 2024 wherein it is informed that in accordance with the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor & Report Trading by Insiders the trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for all Designated Persons (as defined in the Code) from end of the quarter till 48 hours from the time of declaration of the financial results / outcome of Board meeting on the Stock Exchange OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)

Infra Industries: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Infra Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.