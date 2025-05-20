|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2025
|12 May 2025
|Infra Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statement and Financial Result for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2025. Approval of the Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|11 Feb 2025
|3 Feb 2025
|INFRA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11.02.2025 approving Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday November 06, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|INFRA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 06 2024 inter-alia to Consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 please refer to the earlier intimation dated 28th June 2024 wherein it is informed that in accordance with the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor & Report Trading by Insiders the trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for all Designated Persons (as defined in the Code) from end of the quarter till 48 hours from the time of declaration of the financial results / outcome of Board meeting on the Stock Exchange OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.