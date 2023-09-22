Infra Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.5
-0.94
-3.33
-2.12
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.27
-0.32
-0.47
Tax paid
-0.01
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
0.25
-0.34
1.07
-0.11
Other operating items
Operating
-0.55
-1.57
-2.59
-2.7
Capital expenditure
0
0.08
-1.24
0
Free cash flow
-0.54
-1.49
-3.83
-2.69
Equity raised
-15.88
-13.9
-17.23
-13.02
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
8.31
8.58
6.12
7.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-8.12
-6.81
-14.95
-8.27
