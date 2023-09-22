iifl-logo
Infra Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.5
(-4.90%)
Sep 22, 2023

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

2.7

3.15

5.01

10.37

yoy growth (%)

-14.24

-37.09

-51.67

-15.76

Raw materials

-0.8

-1.27

-3.38

-8.73

As % of sales

29.61

40.43

67.49

84.13

Employee costs

-0.69

-1.15

-1.4

-1.58

As % of sales

25.86

36.46

28.04

15.23

Other costs

-1.4

-1.75

-2.36

-1.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

52.04

55.57

47.23

17.38

Operating profit

-0.2

-1.02

-2.14

-1.73

OPM

-7.52

-32.48

-42.78

-16.75

Depreciation

-0.29

-0.27

-0.32

-0.47

Interest expense

-0.6

-0.68

-1.04

-1.13

Other income

0.59

1.03

0.18

1.22

Profit before tax

-0.5

-0.94

-3.33

-2.12

Taxes

-0.01

0

-0.01

0

Tax rate

2.23

0.85

0.31

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.51

-0.95

-3.34

-2.12

Exceptional items

0

0

5.02

0

Net profit

-0.51

-0.95

1.67

-2.12

yoy growth (%)

-45.92

-157

-179.07

-39.19

NPM

-19.13

-30.34

33.48

-20.46

Infra Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

Download The App Now

Follow us on

