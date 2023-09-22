Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
2.7
3.15
5.01
10.37
yoy growth (%)
-14.24
-37.09
-51.67
-15.76
Raw materials
-0.8
-1.27
-3.38
-8.73
As % of sales
29.61
40.43
67.49
84.13
Employee costs
-0.69
-1.15
-1.4
-1.58
As % of sales
25.86
36.46
28.04
15.23
Other costs
-1.4
-1.75
-2.36
-1.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
52.04
55.57
47.23
17.38
Operating profit
-0.2
-1.02
-2.14
-1.73
OPM
-7.52
-32.48
-42.78
-16.75
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.27
-0.32
-0.47
Interest expense
-0.6
-0.68
-1.04
-1.13
Other income
0.59
1.03
0.18
1.22
Profit before tax
-0.5
-0.94
-3.33
-2.12
Taxes
-0.01
0
-0.01
0
Tax rate
2.23
0.85
0.31
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.51
-0.95
-3.34
-2.12
Exceptional items
0
0
5.02
0
Net profit
-0.51
-0.95
1.67
-2.12
yoy growth (%)
-45.92
-157
-179.07
-39.19
NPM
-19.13
-30.34
33.48
-20.46
