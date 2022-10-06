Insilco Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
62.72
62.72
62.72
62.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-23.07
-54.44
-46.34
-35.69
Net Worth
39.65
8.28
16.38
27.03
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
39.65
8.28
16.38
27.04
Fixed Assets
0
0.02
0.03
5.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.28
-38.64
-18.17
-5.89
Inventories
0
0.24
0.26
0.5
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
5.22
7.44
8.58
3.73
Sundry Creditors
-0.3
-2.89
-0.88
-0.89
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-3.64
-43.43
-26.13
-9.23
Cash
38.36
46.91
34.51
27.05
Total Assets
39.64
8.29
16.37
27.04
