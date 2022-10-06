iifl-logo
Insilco Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

62.72

62.72

62.72

62.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-23.07

-54.44

-46.34

-35.69

Net Worth

39.65

8.28

16.38

27.03

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

39.65

8.28

16.38

27.04

Fixed Assets

0

0.02

0.03

5.88

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.28

-38.64

-18.17

-5.89

Inventories

0

0.24

0.26

0.5

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

5.22

7.44

8.58

3.73

Sundry Creditors

-0.3

-2.89

-0.88

-0.89

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-3.64

-43.43

-26.13

-9.23

Cash

38.36

46.91

34.51

27.05

Total Assets

39.64

8.29

16.37

27.04

