SectorChemicals
Open₹8.79
Prev. Close₹8.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.67
Day's High₹8.89
Day's Low₹8.36
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹11.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)52.43
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
62.72
62.72
62.72
62.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-23.07
-54.44
-46.34
-35.69
Net Worth
39.65
8.28
16.38
27.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
57.74
86.64
72.87
yoy growth (%)
-100
-33.34
18.88
27.91
Raw materials
0
-29.57
-34.98
-27.93
As % of sales
0
51.2
40.37
38.33
Employee costs
-25.91
-8.63
-7.29
-6.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-57.64
-10.27
6.04
1.88
Depreciation
-2
-2.82
-1.71
-1.32
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.19
-0.72
-0.4
Working capital
-23.1
-1.35
4.14
2.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-33.34
18.88
27.91
Op profit growth
366.9
-1,280.26
46.99
-137.3
EBIT growth
455.28
-269.5
176.24
53.23
Net profit growth
451.11
-313.45
232.27
3.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
3,064.85
|74.63
|1,55,893.21
|445.76
|0.65
|2,850.86
|190.23
SRF Ltd
SRF
3,286.9
|76.9
|97,431.88
|513.16
|0.22
|3,402.88
|389.29
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,895.65
|131.32
|58,806.1
|117.9
|0
|591.88
|443.12
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,153.5
|204.88
|38,844.35
|-68.32
|0
|1,086.41
|50.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,438.1
|65.69
|37,767.53
|167
|0.09
|1,158
|588.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Sonia Prashar
Managing Director
Vinod Paremal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Geetika Varshney
Independent Director
Subhash Chander Setia
Non Executive Director
Chaitali Talele
A-5 UPSIDC Indl Estate,
Bhartiagram Jyotiba Phule Ngr,
Uttar Pradesh - 244223
Tel: 91-0120-98378 23893/4307910-12
Website: http://www.insilcoindia.com
Email: insilco2@gmail.com
F-65 1st Floor,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-41406149-52
Website: www.mcsdel.com
Email: mcsdel@vsnl.com
Summary
Jointly promoted by Vam Organic Chemicals and De Gussa, Germany, Insilco produces spray dried silica. The companys product is a versatile raw material used in a wide range of industries. It is used as...
Read More
