Insilco Ltd Share Price Live

8.36
(-4.89%)
Oct 6, 2022|03:43:39 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.79
  • Day's High8.89
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close8.79
  • Day's Low8.36
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.67
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.28
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)52.43
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Insilco Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

8.79

Prev. Close

8.79

Turnover(Lac.)

0.67

Day's High

8.89

Day's Low

8.36

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

11.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

52.43

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Insilco Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

17 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Insilco Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Insilco Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:14 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.11%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 26.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Insilco Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

62.72

62.72

62.72

62.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-23.07

-54.44

-46.34

-35.69

Net Worth

39.65

8.28

16.38

27.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

57.74

86.64

72.87

yoy growth (%)

-100

-33.34

18.88

27.91

Raw materials

0

-29.57

-34.98

-27.93

As % of sales

0

51.2

40.37

38.33

Employee costs

-25.91

-8.63

-7.29

-6.45

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-57.64

-10.27

6.04

1.88

Depreciation

-2

-2.82

-1.71

-1.32

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.19

-0.72

-0.4

Working capital

-23.1

-1.35

4.14

2.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-33.34

18.88

27.91

Op profit growth

366.9

-1,280.26

46.99

-137.3

EBIT growth

455.28

-269.5

176.24

53.23

Net profit growth

451.11

-313.45

232.27

3.69

No Record Found

Insilco Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

3,064.85

74.631,55,893.21445.760.652,850.86190.23

SRF Ltd

SRF

3,286.9

76.997,431.88513.160.223,402.88389.29

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,895.65

131.3258,806.1117.90591.88443.12

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,153.5

204.8838,844.35-68.3201,086.4150.63

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,438.1

65.6937,767.531670.091,158588.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Insilco Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Sonia Prashar

Managing Director

Vinod Paremal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Geetika Varshney

Independent Director

Subhash Chander Setia

Non Executive Director

Chaitali Talele

Registered Office

A-5 UPSIDC Indl Estate,

Bhartiagram Jyotiba Phule Ngr,

Uttar Pradesh - 244223

Tel: 91-0120-98378 23893/4307910-12

Website: http://www.insilcoindia.com

Email: insilco2@gmail.com

Registrar Office

F-65 1st Floor,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-41406149-52

Website: www.mcsdel.com

Email: mcsdel@vsnl.com

Summary

Jointly promoted by Vam Organic Chemicals and De Gussa, Germany, Insilco produces spray dried silica. The companys product is a versatile raw material used in a wide range of industries. It is used as...
Company FAQs

What is the Insilco Ltd share price today?

The Insilco Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.36 today.

What is the Market Cap of Insilco Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Insilco Ltd is ₹52.43 Cr. as of 06 Oct ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Insilco Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Insilco Ltd is 0 and 0.74 as of 06 Oct ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Insilco Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Insilco Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Insilco Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 06 Oct ‘22

What is the CAGR of Insilco Ltd?

Insilco Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -18.67%, 3 Years at -16.38%, 1 Year at 1.33%, 6 Month at 10.29%, 3 Month at 33.55% and 1 Month at -17.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Insilco Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Insilco Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.11 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 26.83 %

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

