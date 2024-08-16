AGM 11/09/2024 Notice of 36th Annual General Meeting and Annual Report for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024) The 36th Annual General Meeting of Insilco Limited stands adjourned to 18th September 2024 at 02.00 PM (IST) through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/09/2024) Intimation of Noice of Adjournment of 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Insilco Limited to be held on 18th September 2024 at 2:00 p.m (IST) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.09.2024)