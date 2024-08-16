|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|18 Sep 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|AGM 11/09/2024 Notice of 36th Annual General Meeting and Annual Report for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024) The 36th Annual General Meeting of Insilco Limited stands adjourned to 18th September 2024 at 02.00 PM (IST) through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/09/2024) Intimation of Noice of Adjournment of 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Insilco Limited to be held on 18th September 2024 at 2:00 p.m (IST) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.