Insilco Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.36
(-4.89%)
Oct 6, 2022|03:43:39 PM

Insilco FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-57.64

-10.27

6.04

1.88

Depreciation

-2

-2.82

-1.71

-1.32

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.19

-0.72

-0.4

Working capital

-23.1

-1.35

4.14

2.06

Other operating items

Operating

-82.82

-14.65

7.74

2.2

Capital expenditure

-0.87

12.83

-76.48

0.21

Free cash flow

-83.69

-1.82

-68.73

2.42

Equity raised

43.48

69.86

61.15

53.47

Investing

-18.26

-19.38

6.22

-1

Financing

0.28

0.28

0.01

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-58.18

48.94

-1.35

54.9

