Insilco Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-57.64
-10.27
6.04
1.88
Depreciation
-2
-2.82
-1.71
-1.32
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.19
-0.72
-0.4
Working capital
-23.1
-1.35
4.14
2.06
Other operating items
Operating
-82.82
-14.65
7.74
2.2
Capital expenditure
-0.87
12.83
-76.48
0.21
Free cash flow
-83.69
-1.82
-68.73
2.42
Equity raised
43.48
69.86
61.15
53.47
Investing
-18.26
-19.38
6.22
-1
Financing
0.28
0.28
0.01
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-58.18
48.94
-1.35
54.9
No Record Found
