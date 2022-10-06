Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
57.74
86.64
72.87
yoy growth (%)
-100
-33.34
18.88
27.91
Raw materials
0
-29.57
-34.98
-27.93
As % of sales
0
51.2
40.37
38.33
Employee costs
-25.91
-8.63
-7.29
-6.45
As % of sales
0
14.95
8.41
8.85
Other costs
-33.79
-32.33
-43.28
-37.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
55.98
49.95
51.79
Operating profit
-59.7
-12.78
1.08
0.73
OPM
0
-22.14
1.25
1.01
Depreciation
-2
-2.82
-1.71
-1.32
Interest expense
-0.64
-0.01
0
-0.31
Other income
4.71
5.35
6.68
2.78
Profit before tax
-57.64
-10.27
6.04
1.88
Taxes
-0.07
-0.19
-0.72
-0.4
Tax rate
0.13
1.9
-11.97
-21.48
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-57.71
-10.47
5.32
1.47
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.41
0
Net profit
-57.71
-10.47
4.9
1.47
yoy growth (%)
451.11
-313.45
232.27
3.69
NPM
0
-18.13
5.66
2.02
