Insilco Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Oct 6, 2022|03:43:39 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

57.74

86.64

72.87

yoy growth (%)

-100

-33.34

18.88

27.91

Raw materials

0

-29.57

-34.98

-27.93

As % of sales

0

51.2

40.37

38.33

Employee costs

-25.91

-8.63

-7.29

-6.45

As % of sales

0

14.95

8.41

8.85

Other costs

-33.79

-32.33

-43.28

-37.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

55.98

49.95

51.79

Operating profit

-59.7

-12.78

1.08

0.73

OPM

0

-22.14

1.25

1.01

Depreciation

-2

-2.82

-1.71

-1.32

Interest expense

-0.64

-0.01

0

-0.31

Other income

4.71

5.35

6.68

2.78

Profit before tax

-57.64

-10.27

6.04

1.88

Taxes

-0.07

-0.19

-0.72

-0.4

Tax rate

0.13

1.9

-11.97

-21.48

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-57.71

-10.47

5.32

1.47

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.41

0

Net profit

-57.71

-10.47

4.9

1.47

yoy growth (%)

451.11

-313.45

232.27

3.69

NPM

0

-18.13

5.66

2.02

