Insilco Ltd Summary

Jointly promoted by Vam Organic Chemicals and De Gussa, Germany, Insilco produces spray dried silica. The companys product is a versatile raw material used in a wide range of industries. It is used as a reinforcing agent in rubber products like tyres, rice rollers, footwear, conveyor belts, etc. It is used as a carrier for active ingredients in pesticides and also as a grinding aid. In toothpastes, it is used as a thickening agent. In poultry feed additives, it is used to convert liquid into powder. In spices, food pre-mixes, etc, it is used as a free-flow and anti-caking agent to increase the shelf life. The company came out with a public issue to part-finance a project in Jan.92. The company has been accredited by the BVQI with the prestigious ISO 9002 During the year 1999-2000, the Company acquired the assets of the Silica Manufacturing unit of MTZ (India) Ltd. at a price of US$ 5500000. The plant has a capacity of 5500 TPA and has been approved for expansion to 9000 TPA which is expected to be completed by 2001. The Company issued partly convertible debentures of Rs 250/- each ammounting to 300 Mio on rights basis to existing shareholders in January, 2000 to part finance the acquisition of the Patalganga Unit. Insilco is looking at the possibility of 10,000 tpa of additional capacity to meet future demand growth in India. The company plans to focus on non-rubber applications, especially in areas like pharmaceuticals and food products. It is also exploring the possibilities of introducing a new grade of silica, Ultrasil 7000 GR.During the year 2000-2001, in the Gajraula Plant of the Company, the existing programmable Logic Control System(PLC) was replaced by the next Generation Process Controls ie. Distributed Control Systems(DCS).