PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 May 202517 May 2025
Insilco Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulation29(1)(a) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 26 May 2025 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2025. Auditors Report and Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Year ended on 31st March 2025 Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 26th May 2025 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Re-appointment of internal Auditor for the financial year 2025-26 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/05/2025)
Board Meeting8 May 202529 Apr 2025
Insilco Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company and other items. Intimation of appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2025)
Board Meeting27 Feb 202524 Feb 2025
INSILCO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The Record Date for distribution of proceeds to the stakeholders of the Company in accordance with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Voluntary Liquidation Process) Regulations 2017. Board Meeting was held today i.e. Thursday, 27th February 2025 and the Board inter-alia considered and approved 11th March 2025 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the shareholders of the Company for distribution of proceeds in accordance with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Voluntary Liquidation Process) Regulations, 2017, as amended from time to time. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/02/2025)
Board Meeting15 Jan 20258 Jan 2025
INSILCO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter/Nine ended 31st December 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dt. 15th January 2025 Unaudited financial results for the quarter/ nine months ended 31st December 2024 and limited reports thereon (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/01/2025)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
INSILCO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Half-year ended 30th September 2024. outcome of Board Meeting dt 11.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
INSILCO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter/three months ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dt 12th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

