20:119 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that INTEGRA ESSENTIA LIMITED. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE INTEGRA ESSENTIA LIMITED(535958) RECORD DATE 01.06.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 20 (Twenty) Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.2.25 per Equity Share on Rights Basis for every 119 (One hundred and nineteen) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 31/05/2024 DR-643/2024-2025 As per Terms of Payment : Issue Price - Fully payable on Application Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 30.04.2024)