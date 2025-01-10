Integra Switchgear Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.03
3.03
3.03
3.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.09
-0.88
-2.33
-2.21
Net Worth
1.94
2.15
0.7
0.82
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.02
1.19
1.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.94
2.17
1.89
1.86
Fixed Assets
0.25
0.25
1.25
1.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.05
0.04
0.58
0.55
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.34
0.34
0.53
0.53
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.02
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.3
-0.32
0.03
0.02
Cash
1.64
1.88
0.05
0.05
Total Assets
1.94
2.17
1.88
1.85
