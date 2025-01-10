iifl-logo-icon 1
Integra Switchgear Ltd Balance Sheet

216.6
(-4.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.03

3.03

3.03

3.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.09

-0.88

-2.33

-2.21

Net Worth

1.94

2.15

0.7

0.82

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.02

1.19

1.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.94

2.17

1.89

1.86

Fixed Assets

0.25

0.25

1.25

1.25

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.05

0.04

0.58

0.55

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.34

0.34

0.53

0.53

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.02

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.3

-0.32

0.03

0.02

Cash

1.64

1.88

0.05

0.05

Total Assets

1.94

2.17

1.88

1.85

