Integra Switchgear Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.17
-0.09
-0.05
-0.18
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.04
0.1
0.02
-0.09
Other operating items
Operating
-0.21
0
-0.03
-0.27
Capital expenditure
0
0.04
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.21
0.05
-0.03
-0.27
Equity raised
-4.06
-3.78
-3.59
-3.22
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.94
1.47
1.06
0.88
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.34
-2.26
-2.57
-2.62
