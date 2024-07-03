SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹213.55
Prev. Close₹224.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.2
Day's High₹235
Day's Low₹213.55
52 Week's High₹260
52 Week's Low₹30.56
Book Value₹6.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)68.53
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.03
3.03
3.03
3.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.09
-0.88
-2.33
-2.21
Net Worth
1.94
2.15
0.7
0.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.03
0.01
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
73.72
-9.09
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.08
As % of sales
0
0
12.26
467.91
Employee costs
-0.01
0
0
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.17
-0.09
-0.05
-0.18
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.04
0.1
0.02
-0.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
73.72
-9.09
Op profit growth
20.22
32.33
-60.87
29.23
EBIT growth
20.72
85.6
-72.2
29.28
Net profit growth
83.84
85.15
-72.1
29.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rehanabibi Rijwan Kudalkar
Independent Director
Prerana S Bokil
Whole Time Director & CFO
UPVEEN HARPAL
Non Executive Director
Baljit Singh
Non Executive Director
Honey Singh
Non Executive Director
Michael Joseph Commiskey
Reports by Integra Switchgear Ltd
Summary
Integra Switchgear Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited company in 1992. The Company operate a business in manufacturing of electrical switches and other electrical products in same category of productions. The company has a manufacturing facility at an industrial area at village Por, about 15 Kms from Vadodara, situated on national highway 8 Ahmedabad - Mumbai. This plant, having in about 50,000 Sq. Ft of land, has got in-house facilities to carry out most of the functions required to manufacture the products. It is equipped with moulding machine, spot welding machines, coil winding machines, pneumatic press, riveting machine, pad printing machine, air compressor to aid the production.The company offers one of the best quality MCBs with 10 KA universal breaking capacity on the entire range starting from 0.3 A to 63A in SP, SPN, DP, TP, TPN, FP formats, Isolators 40, 63, 80A in SP,DP,TP,FP, and Plug- Socket Distribution Box. It specializes in providing the customer MCBs of an Odd and Non-Standard ratings, tripping characteristics of B,C & D and can also supply MCBs with specific thermal and magnetic tripping characteristics. This is possible because of full-fledge in-house laboratory, which enables to give consistent high quality MCBs to consumers. Along with standard Distribution Boards, the company can offer us Tailor-Made Distribution Boards with special design, layout and colour scheme.For ensuring consistent quality, the Companys engineers extensively use equi
Read More
The Integra Switchgear Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹215 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Integra Switchgear Ltd is ₹68.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Integra Switchgear Ltd is 0 and 34.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Integra Switchgear Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Integra Switchgear Ltd is ₹30.56 and ₹260 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Integra Switchgear Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 267.72%, 1 Year at 649.92%, 6 Month at 38.69%, 3 Month at 0.33% and 1 Month at 17.67%.
