Summary

Integra Switchgear Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited company in 1992. The Company operate a business in manufacturing of electrical switches and other electrical products in same category of productions. The company has a manufacturing facility at an industrial area at village Por, about 15 Kms from Vadodara, situated on national highway 8 Ahmedabad - Mumbai. This plant, having in about 50,000 Sq. Ft of land, has got in-house facilities to carry out most of the functions required to manufacture the products. It is equipped with moulding machine, spot welding machines, coil winding machines, pneumatic press, riveting machine, pad printing machine, air compressor to aid the production.The company offers one of the best quality MCBs with 10 KA universal breaking capacity on the entire range starting from 0.3 A to 63A in SP, SPN, DP, TP, TPN, FP formats, Isolators 40, 63, 80A in SP,DP,TP,FP, and Plug- Socket Distribution Box. It specializes in providing the customer MCBs of an Odd and Non-Standard ratings, tripping characteristics of B,C & D and can also supply MCBs with specific thermal and magnetic tripping characteristics. This is possible because of full-fledge in-house laboratory, which enables to give consistent high quality MCBs to consumers. Along with standard Distribution Boards, the company can offer us Tailor-Made Distribution Boards with special design, layout and colour scheme.For ensuring consistent quality, the Companys engineers extensively use equi

