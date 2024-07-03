iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Integra Switchgear Ltd Share Price

215
(-4.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open213.55
  • Day's High235
  • 52 Wk High260
  • Prev. Close224.75
  • Day's Low213.55
  • 52 Wk Low 30.56
  • Turnover (lac)2.2
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.48
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)68.53
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Integra Switchgear Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

213.55

Prev. Close

224.75

Turnover(Lac.)

2.2

Day's High

235

Day's Low

213.55

52 Week's High

260

52 Week's Low

30.56

Book Value

6.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

68.53

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Integra Switchgear Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Integra Switchgear Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Integra Switchgear Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.17%

Foreign: 10.16%

Indian: 52.07%

Non-Promoter- 37.76%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Integra Switchgear Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.03

3.03

3.03

3.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.09

-0.88

-2.33

-2.21

Net Worth

1.94

2.15

0.7

0.82

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.03

0.01

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

73.72

-9.09

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.08

As % of sales

0

0

12.26

467.91

Employee costs

-0.01

0

0

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.17

-0.09

-0.05

-0.18

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.04

0.1

0.02

-0.09

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

73.72

-9.09

Op profit growth

20.22

32.33

-60.87

29.23

EBIT growth

20.72

85.6

-72.2

29.28

Net profit growth

83.84

85.15

-72.1

29.3

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Integra Switchgear Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Integra Switchgear Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rehanabibi Rijwan Kudalkar

Independent Director

Prerana S Bokil

Whole Time Director & CFO

UPVEEN HARPAL

Non Executive Director

Baljit Singh

Non Executive Director

Honey Singh

Non Executive Director

Michael Joseph Commiskey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Integra Switchgear Ltd

Summary

Integra Switchgear Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited company in 1992. The Company operate a business in manufacturing of electrical switches and other electrical products in same category of productions. The company has a manufacturing facility at an industrial area at village Por, about 15 Kms from Vadodara, situated on national highway 8 Ahmedabad - Mumbai. This plant, having in about 50,000 Sq. Ft of land, has got in-house facilities to carry out most of the functions required to manufacture the products. It is equipped with moulding machine, spot welding machines, coil winding machines, pneumatic press, riveting machine, pad printing machine, air compressor to aid the production.The company offers one of the best quality MCBs with 10 KA universal breaking capacity on the entire range starting from 0.3 A to 63A in SP, SPN, DP, TP, TPN, FP formats, Isolators 40, 63, 80A in SP,DP,TP,FP, and Plug- Socket Distribution Box. It specializes in providing the customer MCBs of an Odd and Non-Standard ratings, tripping characteristics of B,C & D and can also supply MCBs with specific thermal and magnetic tripping characteristics. This is possible because of full-fledge in-house laboratory, which enables to give consistent high quality MCBs to consumers. Along with standard Distribution Boards, the company can offer us Tailor-Made Distribution Boards with special design, layout and colour scheme.For ensuring consistent quality, the Companys engineers extensively use equi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Integra Switchgear Ltd share price today?

The Integra Switchgear Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹215 today.

What is the Market Cap of Integra Switchgear Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Integra Switchgear Ltd is ₹68.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Integra Switchgear Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Integra Switchgear Ltd is 0 and 34.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Integra Switchgear Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Integra Switchgear Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Integra Switchgear Ltd is ₹30.56 and ₹260 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Integra Switchgear Ltd?

Integra Switchgear Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 267.72%, 1 Year at 649.92%, 6 Month at 38.69%, 3 Month at 0.33% and 1 Month at 17.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Integra Switchgear Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Integra Switchgear Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.24 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.76 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Integra Switchgear Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.