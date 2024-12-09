|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|9 Dec 2024
|31 Dec 2024
|We attach herewith a copy of notice of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of our Company to be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 31st December, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) We submit details for closure of members register, cut-off date and period of e-voting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024) We submit Combined Report of Scrutinizer received from M/s. DRP & Associates, Company Secretaries for the result of voting (remote e-voting and e-voting during EGM), at the extra ordinary general meeting held on 31st December, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 01.01.2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.