We attach herewith a copy of notice of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of our Company to be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 31st December, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) We submit details for closure of members register, cut-off date and period of e-voting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024) We submit Combined Report of Scrutinizer received from M/s. DRP & Associates, Company Secretaries for the result of voting (remote e-voting and e-voting during EGM), at the extra ordinary general meeting held on 31st December, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 01.01.2025)