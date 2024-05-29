To,

The Members,

INTEGRA SWITCHGEAR LIMITED,

Vadodara

Report on the Financial Statements:

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of INTEGRA SWITCHGEAR LIMITED, (Company Limited by Shares), Vadodara as at 31st March, 2024, which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended, cash flow statements for the year ended, changes in equity and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Opinion:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024;

b) In the case of the Profit and Loss Statement, of the loss for the year ended on that date.

c) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion:

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act and other applicable authoritative pronouncements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Management?s Responsibility for the Financial Statements:

Management is responsible for the matter stated in Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013(“The Act”) with respect to preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flow of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act notified under the Act, read with Rule 07 of the Companies (Accounts) Rule 2015.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and irregularities, selections and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, and design , implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility:

Our objective is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statement as a whole are free from material misstatement , whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Material misstatement can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decision of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also,

Identify the risks of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures response to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omission, misrepresentation, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial Statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order?) issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure ‘A?, statements on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said order.

2. A. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books of the Company.

(c) The Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss statements and cash flow statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the Books of accounts of the Company.

(d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss Statement and cash flow statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 07 of the Companies (Accounts) Rule 2015.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors of the Company as on 31st March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms section 164 (2) of the companies Act 2013.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

B. With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditor ‘s Report in accordance with rule 11 of the companies (Audit & Auditors) Rule 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial Statements as of 31st March 2024,

b. The Company has made provision in its Financial Statements as required under the applicable law or accounting standards , for material foreseeable losses on long terms contracts,

c. There were no amount which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. d.

I) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

II) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, that no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

III) Based on such audits procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

e. There is no dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company and hence provisions of section 123 of the companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

f. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule,2024 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a features of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transaction recorded in the respective software.

Further, for the period where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail features being tampered with.

g. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the said accounts read with the notes on accounts in Notes annexed to and forming part of accounts give the information required by the Companies Act,2013 in the manner so required give a true and fair view.

ANNEXURE ‘A? TO INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT (Referred to in paragraph 01 under “Report on other legal and regulatory requirement” of our report of even date)

(i) In respect of fixed assets

(a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The Company has no Intangible Assets, hence this clause is not applicable.

(c) All the assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and there is a regular program of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(d) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year;

(f) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made there under.

(ii) In respect of Inventories

(a) The provision of the Inventory is not applicable to the company as company does not have any inventory and company has closed its business operations.

(b) Based on our verification of the documents provided to us and according to the information and explanations given by the Management, the company does not has sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore from banks or financial institutions.

(iii) In respect of secured or unsecured loans to / from companies, firms, or other parties listed under section 189 of the Companies Act.

The company has not granted or taken any loan, secured or unsecured to/from companies, firms or other parties covered under section 2 clause 76 of the Companies Act, hence sub-clauses iii ( a, b & c) are not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the provision of the section 185 and 186 of Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

(v) The company has not accepted deposit from public. Accordingly paragraph 3(v) not applicable to the company.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of Cost Records under Section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, for the products of the Company hence need no comments.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory and other dues:

(a) The company is regular in depositing the statutory dues as applicable to the company for the year under report.

(b) There are no undisputed statutory dues payable in respect of provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employee state insurance, income tax, sales tax, value added tax , service tax ,customs duty, excise duty and cess, which are outstanding and in arrears, as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. There are no dues of sales tax, income tax, customs duty, service tax, wealth tax, excise duty and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute,

(viii) There were no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account, have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution, bank or debenture holders.

(x) The company has not taken any term loans and hence requirement of reporting regarding application of term loans does not arise.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on company by its officers /employees nor by the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. (c) There are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion company is not a nidhi company hence paragraph 3(xii) not applicable to company

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the our examination of books of accounts of the company transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act wherever applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Company has an Internal audit system commensurate to with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports issued till the date of audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) According to information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered in to non cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly paragraph 3(xv) not applicable to the company.

(xvi) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable;

(c) There is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) Based on the examination of the records, the company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 14.93 Lacs during the financial year and profit of Rs.162.38 lacs in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

(xix) Based on our examination financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, there is no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Based on the examination of the company and information and explanations given to us, section 135of the act is not applicable to the company hence, clause 3(xx)(a) and (xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE ‘B? TO INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT

(Referred to in point (f) of paragraph 02 under “Report on other legal and regulatory requirement” of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of INTEGRA SWITCHGEAR LIMITED (“The Company”), as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial

Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend upon on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of

Management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issues by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.