Board Meeting 8 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

INTEGRA SWITCHGEAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024. We submit herewith un-audited financial results for the quarter/half-year ended on 30/09/2024 along with Limited review report provided by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.10.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024

INTEGRA SWITCHGEAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. We submit herewith Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30-06-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024) We hereby attach revised financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 as per email received from BSE dated 2nd September, 2024 regarding discrepancies in financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

INTEGRA SWITCHGEAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the FY ended on 31st March 2024 We submit herewith audited financial results for the quarter/ year ended on 31/03/2024, in PDF format, with cash flow statement, Auditors Report and declaration (for audit report with unmodified opinion) as required under Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024