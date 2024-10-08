iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Integra Switchgear Ltd Board Meeting

185
(-1.83%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:25:00 AM

Integra Switch CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Oct 20243 Oct 2024
INTEGRA SWITCHGEAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024. We submit herewith un-audited financial results for the quarter/half-year ended on 30/09/2024 along with Limited review report provided by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.10.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202425 Jul 2024
INTEGRA SWITCHGEAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. We submit herewith Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30-06-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024) We hereby attach revised financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 as per email received from BSE dated 2nd September, 2024 regarding discrepancies in financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
INTEGRA SWITCHGEAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the FY ended on 31st March 2024 We submit herewith audited financial results for the quarter/ year ended on 31/03/2024, in PDF format, with cash flow statement, Auditors Report and declaration (for audit report with unmodified opinion) as required under Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
INTEGRA SWITCHGEAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. We submit herewith un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report as required under regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR), 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Integra Switch: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Integra Switchgear Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.