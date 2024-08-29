|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|AGM 29/08/2024 Despite the disruptions and extreme bad weather conditiions, and pusuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR), we enclose herewith the proceedings of 31st AGM of the Company held today i,e on 29th August, 2024. Thank you (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.