Integrated Proteins Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.02
0.01
0.08
0.08
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.03
0
Working capital
-0.15
-0.28
0.1
0.09
Other operating items
Operating
-0.15
-0.3
0.11
0.14
Capital expenditure
0
0.48
-0.48
0
Free cash flow
-0.15
0.17
-0.36
0.14
Equity raised
-2.18
-2.07
-2.05
-2.23
Investing
0.11
0
0
-0.01
Financing
0.03
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.19
-1.89
-2.41
-2.09
