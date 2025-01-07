Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0.08
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-6.47
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.05
-0.02
-0.01
As % of sales
0
0
0
16.19
Other costs
-0.08
-0.05
-0.06
-0.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
162.59
Operating profit
-0.1
-0.11
-0.09
-0.06
OPM
0
0
0
-78.78
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.15
0.16
0.2
0.17
Profit before tax
0.02
0.01
0.08
0.08
Taxes
0
-0.01
-0.03
0
Tax rate
-26
-69.85
-42.85
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0
0.04
0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0
0.04
0.08
yoy growth (%)
281.16
-88.36
-42.29
-5.56
NPM
0
0
0
102.39
