Open₹69.37
Prev. Close₹70.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹69.37
Day's Low₹69.37
52 Week's High₹78.28
52 Week's Low₹13.4
Book Value₹7.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.49
P/E372.53
EPS0.19
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.52
3.52
3.52
3.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.91
-1
-1.03
-1.07
Net Worth
2.61
2.52
2.49
2.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0.08
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-6.47
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.05
-0.02
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.02
0.01
0.08
0.08
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.03
0
Working capital
-0.15
-0.28
0.1
0.09
Other operating items
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
Other Operating Income
0.07
0
Other Income
0.19
0.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Vinod P Mehta
Independent Director
Bhalchandra Vyas
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Neepa Praful Kothari
Additional Director
Karanj D. Doshi
Additional Director
Priyansh Tejas Parekh
Additional Director
Jyoti Jashvantray Kataria
Reports by Integrated Proteins Ltd
Summary
Integrated Proteins Limited (IPL) was incorporated as public limited company in October, 1992. The Company is presently engaged in processing of various oil seeds like soyabean, mustard/ rapeseed, groundnut, etc business with wide /various range depending on ultimate application of the products. The edible refine oil are marketed in the domestic market while the de-oiled cake are exported for use of raw material in cattle, fish, prawn and poultry feed. The Company began its operations in January, 1993. It setup facilities for the processing Rape-seed, Groundnut,Soyabeen seeds with an installed capacity of 40000 MTPA at Jamnagar,Gujrat. Furthr, it also setup a new factory of oil refinery with a processing capacity of 6000 MTPA at Gujrat. The total cost of both the project costed Rs. 370.68 Lacs. The company increased the capacity of Soyabeen by 100 tonnes per day, Rapeseed by 150 seed, & Oil factory with an installed of refining 20 TPD of oil.The Company is slowly processing towards becoming a one stop shop for all the retailers.
Read More
The Integrated Proteins Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹69.37 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Integrated Proteins Ltd is ₹25.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Integrated Proteins Ltd is 372.53 and 9.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Integrated Proteins Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Integrated Proteins Ltd is ₹13.4 and ₹78.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Integrated Proteins Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 95.95%, 3 Years at 43.31%, 1 Year at 326.39%, 6 Month at 403.77%, 3 Month at 57.71% and 1 Month at 14.51%.
