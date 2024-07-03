Summary

Integrated Proteins Limited (IPL) was incorporated as public limited company in October, 1992. The Company is presently engaged in processing of various oil seeds like soyabean, mustard/ rapeseed, groundnut, etc business with wide /various range depending on ultimate application of the products. The edible refine oil are marketed in the domestic market while the de-oiled cake are exported for use of raw material in cattle, fish, prawn and poultry feed. The Company began its operations in January, 1993. It setup facilities for the processing Rape-seed, Groundnut,Soyabeen seeds with an installed capacity of 40000 MTPA at Jamnagar,Gujrat. Furthr, it also setup a new factory of oil refinery with a processing capacity of 6000 MTPA at Gujrat. The total cost of both the project costed Rs. 370.68 Lacs. The company increased the capacity of Soyabeen by 100 tonnes per day, Rapeseed by 150 seed, & Oil factory with an installed of refining 20 TPD of oil.The Company is slowly processing towards becoming a one stop shop for all the retailers.

