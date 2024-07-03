iifl-logo-icon 1
Integrated Proteins Ltd Share Price

69.37
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:30:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open69.37
  • Day's High69.37
  • 52 Wk High78.28
  • Prev. Close70.78
  • Day's Low69.37
  • 52 Wk Low 13.4
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E372.53
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.43
  • EPS0.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.49
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Integrated Proteins Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

69.37

Prev. Close

70.78

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

69.37

Day's Low

69.37

52 Week's High

78.28

52 Week's Low

13.4

Book Value

7.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.49

P/E

372.53

EPS

0.19

Divi. Yield

0

Integrated Proteins Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Integrated Proteins Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Integrated Proteins Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.29%

Non-Promoter- 53.70%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 53.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Integrated Proteins Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.52

3.52

3.52

3.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.91

-1

-1.03

-1.07

Net Worth

2.61

2.52

2.49

2.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0.08

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-6.47

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.05

-0.02

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.02

0.01

0.08

0.08

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

-0.01

-0.03

0

Working capital

-0.15

-0.28

0.1

0.09

Other operating items

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

Other Operating Income

0.07

0

Other Income

0.19

0.25

View Annually Results

Integrated Proteins Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Integrated Proteins Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Vinod P Mehta

Independent Director

Bhalchandra Vyas

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Neepa Praful Kothari

Additional Director

Karanj D. Doshi

Additional Director

Priyansh Tejas Parekh

Additional Director

Jyoti Jashvantray Kataria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Integrated Proteins Ltd

Summary

Integrated Proteins Limited (IPL) was incorporated as public limited company in October, 1992. The Company is presently engaged in processing of various oil seeds like soyabean, mustard/ rapeseed, groundnut, etc business with wide /various range depending on ultimate application of the products. The edible refine oil are marketed in the domestic market while the de-oiled cake are exported for use of raw material in cattle, fish, prawn and poultry feed. The Company began its operations in January, 1993. It setup facilities for the processing Rape-seed, Groundnut,Soyabeen seeds with an installed capacity of 40000 MTPA at Jamnagar,Gujrat. Furthr, it also setup a new factory of oil refinery with a processing capacity of 6000 MTPA at Gujrat. The total cost of both the project costed Rs. 370.68 Lacs. The company increased the capacity of Soyabeen by 100 tonnes per day, Rapeseed by 150 seed, & Oil factory with an installed of refining 20 TPD of oil.The Company is slowly processing towards becoming a one stop shop for all the retailers.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Integrated Proteins Ltd share price today?

The Integrated Proteins Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹69.37 today.

What is the Market Cap of Integrated Proteins Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Integrated Proteins Ltd is ₹25.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Integrated Proteins Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Integrated Proteins Ltd is 372.53 and 9.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Integrated Proteins Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Integrated Proteins Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Integrated Proteins Ltd is ₹13.4 and ₹78.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Integrated Proteins Ltd?

Integrated Proteins Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 95.95%, 3 Years at 43.31%, 1 Year at 326.39%, 6 Month at 403.77%, 3 Month at 57.71% and 1 Month at 14.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Integrated Proteins Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Integrated Proteins Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.29 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 53.71 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Integrated Proteins Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

