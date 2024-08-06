Integrated Proteins Ltd Management Discussions

<dhhead>MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS </dhhead>

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE, DEVELOPMENT AND FUTURE OUTLOOK:

As members are aware that the Company has ceased its operations in the field of solvent extraction of oil seeds and during the year under review, company explored one of the objects listed out as the main object of the company and traded in the agri commodities and will some future expectations in the field. Many unforeseen factors may come into play and affect the actual results, which could be different from what the Management envisages in terms of performance and outlook.

SEGMENTS:

Integrated Proteins Limited does not have multiple segments, and hence, comments are not required.

PERFORMANCE:

During the year under Report, the company explored other activities as listed as the main object of the company i.e. dealing and trading in agri commodities and the combined total revenue (i.e Revenue from Operations plus Other Income) of the company is Rs 48.63 Lakhs against the total cost of Rs 38.19 Lakhs. Net profit of the company for the year under review is Rs 8.93 Lakhs.

INTERNAL AUDIT SYSTEM:

The Company has implemented proper and adequate systems of internal control to ensure that all assets are safe guarded and protected against loss from any unauthorized use or disposition and all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly. The System ensures appropriate information flow to facilitate effective monitoring. The internal audit system also ensures formation and implementation of corporate policies for financial reporting, accounting, and information security.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS:

All statements made in Management and Discussion Analysis has been made in good faith. Many unforeseen factors may come into play and affect the actual results, which could be different from what the Management envisages in terms of performance and outlook. Market data, industry information etc. contained in this Report have been based on information gathered from various published and unpublished reports and their accuracy, reliability, and completeness cannot be assured. Factors such as economic conditions affecting demand/supply and priced conditions in domestic & international markets in which the Company operates, and changes in Government regulations, tax laws, other statues, and other incidental factors, may affect the final results and performance of the Company.

