Board Meeting 10 Dec 2024 10 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 10th December, 2024

Board Meeting 27 Nov 2024 18 Nov 2024

INTEGRATED PROTEINS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to Regulation 29 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday November 23 2024 to consider and approve the agenda as mentioned in the attached pdf Further Pursuant to provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time (SEBI PIT Regulations) and the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons (COC) framed by the Company we hereby inform the Exchanges that the trading window for buying selling pledging dealing trading etc. in the securities of the Company in any manner shall remain closed from Monday November 18 2024 till the completion of 48 hours after the declaration of outcome of the board meeting. INTEGRATED PROTEINS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 29 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 23, 2024 to consider and approve the agenda as mentioned in the attached pdf Further, Pursuant to provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time (SEBI PIT Regulations) and the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons (COC) framed by the Company, we hereby inform the Exchanges that the trading window for buying, selling, pledging, dealing, trading etc. in the securities of the Company, in any manner, shall remain closed from Monday, November 18, 2024 till the completion of 48 hours after the declaration of outcome of the board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.11.2024) With reference to above subject and in compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Director held on today i.e., Wednesday, 27th November 2024, at 7: 30 p.m. and concluded on 9:15 p.m. inter alia considered and approved the agenda items as attached in the file herewith. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR), 2015 regarding reconstitution of the Committees of the Board with immediate effect. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.11.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Nov 2024 16 Nov 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR), 2015 The Board at its meeting held today i.e. on 16th November, 2024 noted and accepted the resignation as tendered by Mr. Chintan A .Shah from the post of the Managing Director of the company wef 16th November, 2024 Consequently, he ceased to be a KMP under the provisions of Companies Act 2013 and Reg 30(2) of SEBI(LODR), 2015

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 12 Oct 2024

INTEGRATED PROTEINS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 together with the Limited Review Report thereon. Outcome of Board Meeting held today on 18th October, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024 alongwith the Limited Review Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/10/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

INTEGRATED PROTEINS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to captioned subject kindly be informed that the meeting of the board of directors of company is scheduled on Monday 12th August 2024; interalia to approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 together with the Limited Review Report for the said period and to discuss any other item as tabled. The trading window which was closed from 1st July 2024 will be opened 48 hours after the declaration of financial results i.e. on 15th August 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR), 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. on 6th August, 2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR), Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 20 Apr 2024

INTEGRATED PROTEINS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and any other agenda items as tabled. Outcome of Board Meeting for the meeting held today i.e. Friday, 26th April, 2024 Revised outcome submitted as there was a human error in selecting time of Board Meeting while filing the Outcome of Board Meeting. Kindly take a note of above. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024